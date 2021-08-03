

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bank Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter profit before taxation climbed 55 percent to $1.15 billion from last year's $741 million.



Profit for the period was $829 million, up 51 percent from prior year's $549 million. Earnings per share were 22.1 cents, higher than 10.8 cents a year ago.



Underlying profit before taxation was $1.24 billion, compared to $733 million last year. Underlying earnings per share were 24.8 cents, compared to 10.4 cents last year.



Net interest income grew 3 percent to $1.71 billion from prior year's $1.66 billion. Underlying operating income was $3.69 billion, down 1 percent from $3.72 billion.



Looking ahead, Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We are more confident in achieving our return on tangible equity targets and we are pleased to announce today an additional share buy-back programme together with the resumption of our interim dividend payment.'



The Board will carry out an additional share buy-back imminently for up to a maximum consideration of $250 million.



