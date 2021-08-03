The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.08.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 03.08.2021Aktien1 CA28085A1066 Edison Battery Metals Corp.2 BMG321571025 Ev Dynamics [Holdings] Ltd.3 CA02075X1033 Alpha Lithium Corp.4 US6336438790 National Bank of Greece S.A. ADRAnleihen/ETF1 USU0925BAF14 Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. LLC2 USU8079WAD75 SYNNEX Corp.3 XS2369020644 Ideal Standard International S.A.4 FR0014004QH7 Vilogia Société Anonyme d'HLM5 IT0005454241 Italien, Republik6 DE000NLB3SW7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-7 DE000NLB3SV9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-8 US911365BP80 United Rentals North America Inc.9 XS2349738190 Anchor Hanover Group10 US11272BAA17 Brookfield Finance I [UK] PLC11 XS2358216211 CSSC Capital 2015 Ltd.12 XS2370618618 The Very Group Funding PLC13 XS2368781477 Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji A.S.14 USU0925BAC82 Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. LLC15 USU0925BAD65 Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. LLC16 US444859BP69 Humana Inc.17 US444859BQ43 Humana Inc.18 US444859BR26 Humana Inc.19 USU8079WAA37 SYNNEX Corp.20 USU8079WAC92 SYNNEX Corp.21 USU8079WAB10 SYNNEX Corp.22 IE00BMQ8YQ50 Purpose Enterprise Software ESG-S UCITS ETF