Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
03.08.2021 | 08:31
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Report for the period to 30th June 2021

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Report for the period to 30th June 2021 
03-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
For the six months ended 30th June 2021 
 
A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2021 will shortly be available 
www.maitlandgroup.com/investments-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/. 
the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other 
website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. 
 
Printed copies of the Report will be made available to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the 
Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. 
 
INTERIM DIVIDEND 
An interim dividend of 10.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 27th September 2021 to 
shareholders on the register as at 27th August 2021 (ex-dividend 26th August 2021). 
 
The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report. 
 
HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 
for the six months ended 30th June 2021 
 
DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS 
 
DIRECTORS 
Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman) 
D. M. BEST 
Dr A. J. HOSTY 
S. J. B. KNOTT 
J. B. ROPER 
REGISTERED OFFICE 
Hamilton Centre 
Rodney Way 
Chelmsford CM1 3BY 
 
WEBSITE 
www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ 
ADMINISTRATOR/SECRETARY 
MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD 
Hamilton Centre 
Rodney Way 
Chelmsford CM1 3BY 
SOLICITORS 
EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND 
One Wood Street 
London EC2V 7WS 
AUDITOR 
BEGBIES 
9 Bonhill Street 
London EC2A 4DJ 
REGISTRARS 
LINK MARKET SERVICES LTD 
Central Square 
10th Floor 
29 Wellington Street 
Leeds 
LS1 4DL 
BROKERS 
SHORE CAPITAL LTD 
Cassini House 
57-58 St James's Street 
London SW1A 1LD 
BANKERS/CUSTODIAN 
NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY 
50 Bank Street 
Canary Wharf 
London E14 5NT 
 
REGISTRATION DETAILS 
Company Registration Number: 00736898 (Registered in England) 
SEDOL number: 0739207 
ISIN number: GB0007392078 
London Stock Exchange (EPIC) Code: RIII 
Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN): I2ZVNY.99999.SL.826 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
 
HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 
for the six months ended 30th June 2021 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
The outcome of the post BREXIT trade negotiations with the EU is ongoing, particularly with respect to the trading 
status of Northern Ireland, some issues around fishing rights and border security. Many believed that exiting the EU 
would adversely affect the UK economy but so far it has grown at an encouraging rate. The Board closely monitors 
related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company. 
The COVID19 pandemic, which arrived in the UK and mainland Europe in early 2020, had an unprecedented and immediate 
negative impact on markets, throughout 2020 and into 2021. COVID19 will be part of our lives for some time therefore 
governments, organisations and business must adopt long term strategies to cope with the 'new normal'. 
The FTSE All-Share Index increased by 9.3% during the first six months and the Company's portfolio had an encouraging 
six months with net asset value increasing by 23.0% to 2777.5p. 
The Directors did not authorise the repurchase of any shares under the Company's established share buy-back programme 
in the half year. The issued share capital therefore remained unchanged as at 30th June 2021 at 7,540,321 Ordinary 
shares. 
The interim dividend is being maintained at 10.75p reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend 
income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. 
Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the 
Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates 
these risks through the investment strategy. 
I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board has remained stable throughout the half year, and myself and 
my board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving 
returns for shareholders in the future. 
Dr D. M. BRAMWELL 
Chairman 
2nd August 2021 
Risks and uncertainties 
Cautionary statement 
This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by 
the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. 
The Board is mindful of the continuing uncertain outlook for the global economy arising from the effects of the 
COVID-19 pandemic and governmental interventions both to restrict the spread of the virus and to support businesses, 
individuals and communities. The Company's assets and the potential level of revenue derived from the portfolio have 
recovered but remain exposed to macro-economic deteriorations. The Directors, having considered the nature and 
liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objectives and projected income and expenditure, are satisfied 
that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is 
financially sound. 
The Board believes that the Company and its key third party service providers have in place appropriate business 
continuity plans and will be able to maintain service levels to support the Company's operational performance. 
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
for the six months ended 30th June 2021 
                    Six months ended 30th June 2021     Six months ended 30th June 2020 
Notes                 Revenue  Capital   Total   Revenue Capital    Total 
 
                    GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000  GBP'000     GBP'000 
Investment income          2 2,541   -      2,541   315   -       315 
Other operating income        2 -     -      -     -    -       - 
Total income              2,541   -      2,541   315   -       315 
Gains/(losses) through fair value   -     38,957   38,957  -    (34,137)    (34,137) 
Gains/(losses) on subsidiary holding  -     (411)    (411)   -    -       - 
                    2,541   38,546   41,087  315   (34,137)    (33,822) 
Expenses 
Investment management fee       -     -      -     -    -       - 
Other expenses             360    -      360    367   -       367 
                    360    -      360    367   -       367 
Profit/(loss) before tax        2,181   38,546   40,727  (52)  (34,137)    (34,189) 
Tax                       -      -     -    -       - 
Profit/(loss) for the period      2,181   38,546   40,727  (52)  (34,137)    (34,189) 
Earnings per share 
Return per Ordinary          28.9p   511.2p   540.1p  (0.7)p (452.7)p    (453.4)p 
Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2021 of 7,540,321 (2019: 7,540,321).

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations.

The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.

An interim dividend of 10.75p (2020: 10.75p) per share and amounting to GBP810,585 (calculated as at 22nd July 2021) (2020: GBP810,585) is payable on 27th September 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 27th August 2021 (ex-dividend 26th August 2021). 

Year ended 31st December 2020 
Notes              Revenue Capital     Total 
 
                GBP'000  GBP'000      GBP'000 
Investment income       2 1,603  -        1,603 
Other operating income    2 3    -        3 
Total income          1,606  -        1,606 
Gains through fair value    -    349       349 
Gains on subsidiary holding   -    -        - 
                1,606  349       1,955 
Expenses 
Investment management fee    -    -        - 
Other expenses         749   -        749 
                749   -        749 
Profit/(loss) before tax    857   349       1,206 
Tax               -    -        - 
Profit/(loss) for the period  857   349       1,206 
Earnings per share 
Return per Ordinary       11.4p  4.6p       16.0p 
Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2020 of 7,540,321.

The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2021 and 30th June 2020 has not been audited.

