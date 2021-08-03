DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Report for the period to 30th June 2021

INTERIM DIVIDEND An interim dividend of 10.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 27th September 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 27th August 2021 (ex-dividend 26th August 2021). The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report. HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2021 HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2021 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT The outcome of the post BREXIT trade negotiations with the EU is ongoing, particularly with respect to the trading status of Northern Ireland, some issues around fishing rights and border security. Many believed that exiting the EU would adversely affect the UK economy but so far it has grown at an encouraging rate. The Board closely monitors related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company. The COVID19 pandemic, which arrived in the UK and mainland Europe in early 2020, had an unprecedented and immediate negative impact on markets, throughout 2020 and into 2021. COVID19 will be part of our lives for some time therefore governments, organisations and business must adopt long term strategies to cope with the 'new normal'. The FTSE All-Share Index increased by 9.3% during the first six months and the Company's portfolio had an encouraging six months with net asset value increasing by 23.0% to 2777.5p. The Directors did not authorise the repurchase of any shares under the Company's established share buy-back programme in the half year. The issued share capital therefore remained unchanged as at 30th June 2021 at 7,540,321 Ordinary shares. The interim dividend is being maintained at 10.75p reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through the investment strategy. I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board has remained stable throughout the half year, and myself and my board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future. Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman 2nd August 2021 Risks and uncertainties Cautionary statement This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. The Board is mindful of the continuing uncertain outlook for the global economy arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental interventions both to restrict the spread of the virus and to support businesses, individuals and communities. The Company's assets and the potential level of revenue derived from the portfolio have recovered but remain exposed to macro-economic deteriorations. The Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objectives and projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound. The Board believes that the Company and its key third party service providers have in place appropriate business continuity plans and will be able to maintain service levels to support the Company's operational performance. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the six months ended 30th June 2021 Six months ended 30th June 2021 Six months ended 30th June 2020 Notes Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment income 2 2,541 - 2,541 315 - 315 Other operating income 2 - - - - - - Total income 2,541 - 2,541 315 - 315 Gains/(losses) through fair value - 38,957 38,957 - (34,137) (34,137) Gains/(losses) on subsidiary holding - (411) (411) - - - 2,541 38,546 41,087 315 (34,137) (33,822) Expenses Investment management fee - - - - - - Other expenses 360 - 360 367 - 367 360 - 360 367 - 367 Profit/(loss) before tax 2,181 38,546 40,727 (52) (34,137) (34,189) Tax - - - - - Profit/(loss) for the period 2,181 38,546 40,727 (52) (34,137) (34,189) Earnings per share Return per Ordinary 28.9p 511.2p 540.1p (0.7)p (452.7)p (453.4)p Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2021 of 7,540,321 (2019: 7,540,321).

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations.

The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.

An interim dividend of 10.75p (2020: 10.75p) per share and amounting to GBP810,585 (calculated as at 22nd July 2021) (2020: GBP810,585) is payable on 27th September 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 27th August 2021 (ex-dividend 26th August 2021).

Year ended 31st December 2020 Notes Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment income 2 1,603 - 1,603 Other operating income 2 3 - 3 Total income 1,606 - 1,606 Gains through fair value - 349 349 Gains on subsidiary holding - - - 1,606 349 1,955 Expenses Investment management fee - - - Other expenses 749 - 749 749 - 749 Profit/(loss) before tax 857 349 1,206 Tax - - - Profit/(loss) for the period 857 349 1,206 Earnings per share Return per Ordinary 11.4p 4.6p 16.0p Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2020 of 7,540,321.

The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2021 and 30th June 2020 has not been audited.

