Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year -3

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Report for the period to 30th June 2021

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC For the six months ended 30th June 2021 A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2021 will shortly be available to view and download from www.maitlandgroup.com/investments-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. Printed copies of the Report will be made available to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. INTERIM DIVIDEND An interim dividend of 10.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 27th September 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 27th August 2021 (ex-dividend 26th August 2021). The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report. HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2021 ROPER REGISTERED OFFICE Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY WEBSITE www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ ADMINISTRATOR/SECRETARY MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY SOLICITORS EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND One Wood Street London EC2V 7WS AUDITOR BEGBIES 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ REGISTRARS LINK MARKET SERVICES LTD Central Square 10th Floor 29 Wellington Street Leeds LS1 4DL BROKERS SHORE CAPITAL LTD Cassini House 57-58 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD BANKERS/CUSTODIAN NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY 50 Bank Street Canary Wharf London E14 5NT REGISTRATION DETAILS Company Registration Number: 00736898 (Registered in England) SEDOL number: 0739207 ISIN number: GB0007392078 London Stock Exchange (EPIC) Code: RIII Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN): I2ZVNY.99999.SL.826 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2021 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT The outcome of the post BREXIT trade negotiations with the EU is ongoing, particularly with respect to the trading status of Northern Ireland, some issues around fishing rights and border security. Many believed that exiting the EU would adversely affect the UK economy but so far it has grown at an encouraging rate. The Board closely monitors related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company. The COVID19 pandemic, which arrived in the UK and mainland Europe in early 2020, had an unprecedented and immediate negative impact on markets, throughout 2020 and into 2021. COVID19 will be part of our lives for some time therefore governments, organisations and business must adopt long term strategies to cope with the 'new normal'. The FTSE All-Share Index increased by 9.3% during the first six months and the Company's portfolio had an encouraging six months with net asset value increasing by 23.0% to 2777.5p. The Directors did not authorise the repurchase of any shares under the Company's established share buy-back programme in the half year. The issued share capital therefore remained unchanged as at 30th June 2021 at 7,540,321 Ordinary shares. The interim dividend is being maintained at 10.75p reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through the investment strategy. I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board has remained stable throughout the half year, and myself and my board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future. Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman 2nd August 2021 Risks and uncertainties Cautionary statement This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. The Board is mindful of the continuing uncertain outlook for the global economy arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental interventions both to restrict the spread of the virus and to support businesses, individuals and communities. The Company's assets and the potential level of revenue derived from the portfolio have recovered but remain exposed to macro-economic deteriorations. The Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objectives and projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound. The Board believes that the Company and its key third party service providers have in place appropriate business continuity plans and will be able to maintain service levels to support the Company's operational performance. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the six months ended 30th June 2021 Six months ended 30th June 2021 Six months ended 30th June 2020 Notes Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment income 2 2,541 - 2,541 315 - 315 Other operating income 2 - - - - - - Total income 2,541 - 2,541 315 - 315 Gains/(losses) through fair value - 38,957 38,957 - (34,137) (34,137) Gains/(losses) on subsidiary holding - (411) (411) - - - 2,541 38,546 41,087 315 (34,137) (33,822) Expenses Investment management fee - - - - - - Other expenses 360 - 360 367 - 367 360 - 360 367 - 367 Profit/(loss) before tax 2,181 38,546 40,727 (52) (34,137) (34,189) Tax - - - - - Profit/(loss) for the period 2,181 38,546 40,727 (52) (34,137) (34,189) Earnings per share Return per Ordinary 28.9p 511.2p 540.1p (0.7)p (452.7)p (453.4)p Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2021 of 7,540,321 (2019: 7,540,321).

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations.

The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.

An interim dividend of 10.75p (2020: 10.75p) per share and amounting to GBP810,585 (calculated as at 22nd July 2021) (2020: GBP810,585) is payable on 27th September 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 27th August 2021 (ex-dividend 26th August 2021).

Year ended 31st December 2020 Notes Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment income 2 1,603 - 1,603 Other operating income 2 3 - 3 Total income 1,606 - 1,606 Gains through fair value - 349 349 Gains on subsidiary holding - - - 1,606 349 1,955 Expenses Investment management fee - - - Other expenses 749 - 749 749 - 749 Profit/(loss) before tax 857 349 1,206 Tax - - - Profit/(loss) for the period 857 349 1,206 Earnings per share Return per Ordinary 11.4p 4.6p 16.0p Share

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2020 of 7,540,321.

The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2021 and 30th June 2020 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 31st December 2020 has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under Section 498 (2) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006.

The auditors have reviewed the financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2021 pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information and their report is on page 12.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 30th June 2021

30th June 30th June 31st December Non-current assets 2021 2020 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investments - fair value through profit or loss 169,877 123,519 158,005 169,877 123,519 158,005 Current assets Trade and other receivables 937 33 681 Amounts due from Group undertakings - 78 - Cash and cash equivalents 38,666 12,158 12,474 39,603 12,269 13,155 Total assets 209,480 135,788 171,160 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 45 43 73 Amounts due to Group undertakings - - 758 45 43 831 Total assets less current liabilities 209,435 135,745 170,329 Net assets 209,435 135,745 170,329 Equity Called up share capital 1,885 1,885 1,885 Capital redemption reserve 370 370 370 Retained reserves: Capital reserve 84,596 63,842 63,842 Revaluation reserve 120,403 68,347 102,833 Revenue reserve 2,181 1,301 1,399 Total equity 209,435 135,745 170,329 Net asset value per share Ordinary shares 2,777.5p 1,800.3p 2258.9p

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months ended 30th June 2021

For the six months Revenue ended 30th June 2020 Share Capital redemption reserve Capital reserve reserve Revaluation reserve Balance at capital GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st December 2019 1,885 370 64,742 101,584 2,974 171,555 Loss for the period - - (900) (33,237) (52) (34,189) Total recognised income and expense 1,885 370 63,842 68,347 2,922 137,366 Ordinary shares bought back - - - - - - and cancelled Dividends (Note 3) - - - - (1,621) (1,621) Balance at 1,885 370 63,842 68,347 1,301 135,745 30th June 2020 For the year ended Capital Redemption 31st December 2020 Share Revenue reserve Capital reserve Revaluation reserve reserve Balance at capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st December 2019 1,885 370 64,742 101,584 2,974 171,555 Changes in equity for 2020 Profit for the year - - (900) 1,249 857 1,206 Total recognised income and expense 1,885 370 63,842 102,833 3,831 172,761 Ordinary shares bought back - - - - - - and cancelled Dividends (Note 3) - - - - (2,432) (2,432) Balance at 1,885 370 63,842 102,833 1,399 170,329 31st December 2020 For the six months ended 30th June 2021 Share Capital redemption reserve Revenue Capital reserve Revaluation reserve reserve Balance at capital GBP'000 Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st December 2020 1,885 370 63,842 102,833 1,399 170,329 Profit for the period - - 20,976 17,570 2,181 40,727 Total recognised income and expense 1,885 370 84,818 120,403 3,580 211,056 Ordinary shares bought back - - - - - - and cancelled Dividends (Note 3) - - (222) - (1,399) (1,621) Balance at 1,885 370 84,596 120,403 2,181 209,435 30th June 2021

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six months ended 30th June 2021

30th June 30th June 31st December Cashflows from operating activities 2021 2020 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit/(loss) before tax 40,727 (34,189) 1,206 Adjustments for: (Gains)/losses on investments (38,546) 34,137 (349) Purchases of investments - (6,697) (6,697) Proceeds on disposal of investments 26,674 4,742 4,742 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 28,855 (2,007) (1,098) (Increase)/decrease in receivables (256) 501 (147) Decrease in payables (28) (37) (7) (Decrease)/increase in amounts payable to group undertakings (758) - 836 Net cash from operating activities 27,813 (1,543) (416) Cashflows from financing activities Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled - - - Dividends paid (1,621) (1,621) (2,432) Net cash used in financing activities (1,621) (1,621) (2,432) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,192 (3,164) (2,848) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,474 15,322 15,322 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 38,666 12,158 12,474

NOTES TO THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

for the six months ended 30th June 2021

1. Accounting Standards

The condensed interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), including IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" as adopted by the European Union. The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the interim financial report as those used in the Company's latest published annual financial statements.

30th June 30th June 31st December 2. Income 2021 2020 2020 Total income comprises: GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Dividends 1,783 315 1,603 Interest - - 3 Total income 1,783 315 1,606 3. Dividends 30th June 30th June 31st December 2021 2020 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the relevant period: Interim dividend for the year ended 31st December 2020 of 10.75p per share - - 811 Final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2020 1,621 1,621 1,621 of 21.5p per share (year ended 31st December 2019: 21.5p)

1,621 1,621 2,432

30th June

2021

GBP'000

Income

Proposed interim dividend of 10.75p per share ____811_

811

This proposed interim dividend was approved by the Board on 2nd August 2021, has been calculated based on shares in issue at 22nd July 2021, and has not been included as a liability at 30th June 2021.

4. Valuation of financial instruments

IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 1 Investments, as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2020.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or

liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices).

Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data.

30th June 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK Equity Listed 143,761 - - 143,761 AIM traded stocks 26,114 - - 26,114 Delisted stock - 2 - 2 Investment in subsidiary undertaking - - - - Net fair value 169,875 2 - 169,877 30th June 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss UK Equity Listed 98,621 - - 98,621 AIM traded stocks 24,138 - - 24,138 Delisted stock - 2 - 2 Investment in subsidiary undertaking - - 758 758 Net fair value 122,759 2 758 123,519 31st December 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK Equity Listed 123,654 - - 123,654 AIM traded stocks 33,591 - - 33,591 Delisted stock - 2 - 2 Investment in subsidiary - - 758 758 Net fair value 157,245 2 758 158,005

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the periods.

A reconciliation of fair value measurements in Level 3 is set out in the following table.

30th June 30th June 31st December 2021 2020 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Opening Balance 758 758 758 Purchases - - - Sales - - - Total gains or losses included in gains on investments in the Income Statement: - on assets sold - - - - on assets held at period end (758) - - Closing Balance - 758 758

The Level 3 investment relates to the Company's subsidiary, Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited, which has been valued based on the most recent estimated NAV, the value of which was GBP2 as at 30th June 2021. 5. Related Party Transactions

Under IAS 24, the Directors have been identified as related parties. Their fees and interests for the year ended 31st December 2020 have been disclosed in the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report within the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

During the period the Company had the following transactions with Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited, its subsidiary undertaking:

30th June 30th June 31st December

2021 2020 2020

GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000

Dividends received 758 - -

758 - -

Amounts owed by/(due to) subsidiary undertaking - 78 (758) 6. Going Concern

The Company's assets comprise mainly realisable equity securities and cash and the value of its assets is greater than its liabilities. Additionally, after reviewing the Company's budget including the current financial resources and projected expenses for the next twelve months and its medium-term plans, the Directors believe that the Company's resources are adequate for continuing in business for the foreseeable future.

Based on the above, the Board is satisfied that it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2020.

In the view of the Board, the outbreak of an infectious respiratory illness caused by coronavirus known as COVID-19 has fundamentally altered the nature of the risks reported in the Annual Report and Financial Statements. COVID-19 has resulted in travel restrictions, closed international borders, disrupted supply chains and adversely affected consumer demand. The impact of COVID-19 has severely affected the economies of many nations across the entire global economy and capital markets and could continue with extents that cannot necessarily be foreseen.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly financial report in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: - the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial

reporting"; and - the Half Yearly management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

This report was approved on 2nd August 2021.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman

PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the investments held within the portfolio as at 30th June 2021 are given below by market value:

Holdings Market Value UK Investments 30th June 2021 31st December 2020 30th June 2021 31st December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Treatt 2,500,000 3,500,000 29,125 28,490 Hill & Smith 1,434,230 1,434,230 21,427 20,194 Macfarlane 17,250,000 17,250,000 20,010 14,869 Vp 1,800,000 1,800,000 16,488 13,500 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 120,714 120,714 16,423 13,635 Electrocomponents 1,300,000 1,300,000 13,364 11,317 Colefax 2,365,000 2,365,000 11,352 9,696 Renold 30,000,000 30,000,000 6,330 3,600 Eleco 4,520,781 4,520,781 5,967 3,526 Vitec 400,000 400,000 5,600 3,656 IMI 275,000 275,000 4,727 3,204 Morgan Advanced Materials 1,000,000 1,000,000 3,530 3,110 Menzies (John) 882,142 882,142 2,748 2,276 Bellway 80,000 80,000 2,591 2,364 Carr's 1,750,000 1,750,000 2,424 2,223 Titon 1,265,000 1,265,000 1,670 1,139 Castings 400,000 400,000 1,576 1,448 National Grid 137,500 137,500 1,266 1,189 GlaxoSmithKline 70,000 70,000 994 939 Dialight 238,095 238,095 760 600 Santander UK 10.375% 400,000 400,000 708 640 Non Cumulative Preferred LPA 650,000 650,000 455 520 Coral Products 2,000,000 2,000,000 250 170 Chamberlin 1,000,000 1,000,000 90 60 Dyson 1,000,000 1,000,000 2 2 Costain 41 41 - - Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 2 93,600 - 758 Scapa - 8,000,000 - 14,880

