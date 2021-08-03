DJ Travis Perkins plc - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 03-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Excellent operational performance; portfolio actions complete Highlights - Robust revenue performance driven by strong operational delivery and broad-based, RMI led recovery. Like for like revenue in continuing businesses* grew by 44.1% and was 14.5% ahead of 2019 - Adjusted operating profit of GBP164m (2020: GBP17m) up 14% vs 2019 resulting from higher volumes with solid gross margins, improved customer proposition and restructuring benefits - Strong revenue and operating profit performance in Merchanting following decisive actions to refocus the business; challenging period of inflation and materials shortages being navigated well - Toolstation market share gains continue; rollout on track in both UK and Europe - Portfolio actions executed with successful Wickes demerger and Plumbing & Heating business sold to H.I.G. Capital for GBP325m with completion expected Q3 - Interim dividend reinstated at 12.0 pence per share; special return of capital from Plumbing & Heating proceeds post completion - Increasing guidance for full year 2021 to at least GBP310m of adjusted operating profit for the continuing businesses reflecting higher property profits of around GBP30m - Continued progress on setting industry leading sustainability targets consistent with the 1.5 degree pathway of the 2016 Paris Agreement - Investor update to be held on 29 September to update on future plans to deliver long term sustainable value to shareholders GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note H1 2021 H1 2020 Change Revenue 2,299 1,669 37.7% Like-for-like revenue growth¹ 17f 44.1% (19.3)% Adjusted operating profit¹ 17a 164 17 n/m Adjusted earnings per share¹ 10b 46.2p 1.0p n/m ROCE¹ 17e 12.1% 6.9% 5.2ppt Covenant net debt¹ 14 105 22 (83) Dividend per share 11 12.0p 0.0p Operating profit 168 (79) Total profit / (loss) after tax 100 (86) Basic earnings / (loss) per share 10 41.5p (34.5)p

1 Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed

* The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations with the prior year comparatives re-presented

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am delighted with our performance during the first half of 2021. To have executed our planned strategic portfolio actions whilst delivering an excellent trading performance in ever changing market conditions is testament to the hard work and capability of our colleagues across the Group.

I am particularly pleased with the agility that our teams have shown in responding to rapidly evolving market dynamics whilst always maintaining their focus on customer, colleague and supplier safety.

This has been particularly noticeable in the Travis Perkins General Merchant where decisive actions taken during the previous two years have enabled us to respond rapidly to customer needs at a local level. Toolstation UK, meanwhile, is on course to deliver another excellent year of growth and our European rollout continues to gather pace.

Our businesses have continued to play a critical role in the construction sector's ongoing recovery and, while some uncertainty still remains, the end markets for our trade-focused businesses remain robust.

As a result, I am cautiously optimistic around the outlook for the business and confident in our ability to make further progress in the second half of the year. We look forward to updating shareholders on our future plans in September."

The Group has made excellent progress during H1 2021, building on the decisive actions taken over the preceding two years to strengthen the business and focus on the trade. The Group's end markets remain resilient, despite high levels of uncertainty across the economy as a whole, and the Group's businesses have responded well to the challenging market dynamics over the past six months.

The Wickes demerger was completed successfully, swiftly followed by the sale of the Plumbing & Heating business, during a period where relentless focus was required on operational matters, in particular colleague, customer and supplier safety.

Delivering a strong operational performance at the same time as managing significant portfolio change reflects the talent and capability within the Group and the benefits of more focused management teams, enhanced communication and local branches empowered to make decisions to meet changing customer needs.

Having maintained strong financial health through the pandemic, the Group remains well placed both to invest in growth opportunities and to provide attractive returns. The Board is pleased to confirm the reinstatement of dividends with the interim dividend at 12.0 pence per share. In addition, the net proceeds of the Plumbing & Heating segment disposal will be returned in full to shareholders.

Business performance

The Group delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year with revenue of GBP2,299m in its continuing businesses*, up 37.7% or, more meaningfully given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, some 10.7% ahead of 2019. This performance reflects the robust recovery in volumes driven by both domestic and commercial RMI, with management actions over the previous two years leaving the Group's businesses well placed to benefit from increasing demand.

Actions taken to restructure the business, coupled with careful management of both increasing inflation and product availability challenges, enabled the business to increase overall operating margin in continuing businesses by 20bps vs 2019 and deliver an adjusted operating profit of GBP164m, 14% ahead of 2019.

