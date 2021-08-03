

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L), on Tuesday, said it has been awarded a contract renewal to provide a range of learning services for a major UK financial services institution.



Building on a long-term partnership, the contract renewal - which started on 1 July 2021 - is worth up to £123.6 million over five-and-a-half years, the company said.



Capita, through its Capita Learning business, will provide end-to-end learning services to the client in a more innovative, digital and efficient way under the renewed contract, partly as a result of Capita Learning's recent transformation.



Capita is also responsible for procurement and management of any third-party learning suppliers to the client, including administrating training and the sourcing of learning professionals to deliver on client projects.



Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Capita, said, 'This contract renewal demonstrates the strength and success of the long-term strategic partnership we have with our client. As a result of working closely and collaboratively as a learning partner for a number of years, we have been able to understand and adapt to their changing needs effectively, ensuring they always have access to the skills they and their people need.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de