

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2021 increased to 59.4 million pounds from 45.8 million pounds in the previous year.



Underlying profit before tax was 60.8 million pounds, up 27.7%, driven by the strength of the core business and lower Covid-19 related costs.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the period was 41.3 million pounds or 8.8 pence per share, up from 20.4 million pounds or 4.4 pence per share last year, benefitting from the successful disposal of all but one of the loss making international operations.



Group revenue increased 12.5% year-on-year to 277.8 million pounds driven by growth in food and royalty sales, together with increased revenue recognized for marketing contributions from franchisees.



For fiscal year 2021, the company expects execution of new strategy to deliver further growth in earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de