

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported first-half statutory profit after tax from continuing operations of 100 million pounds compared to a loss of 86 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share for continuing operations was 41.0 pence compared to a loss of 34.5 pence. Adjusted operating profit improved to 164 million pounds from 17 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 45.7 pence compared to 1.0 pence.



For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue was 2.30 billion pounds in continuing businesses, up 37.7%. Like-for-like revenue growth was 44.1%, for the period.



For 2021, the Group now projects adjusted operating profit for continuing business to be at least 310 million pounds.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.0 pence per share.



