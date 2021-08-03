

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2021 increased 445.8% to US$308.4 million from US$56.5 million last year. Earnings per share was $0.410 up from $0.088 previous year.



Total revenues for the period increased 39.1% year-on-year to US$1.47 billion, due mainly to the increase in metal prices and, to a lesser extent, higher volumes of all metals sold.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 9.90 US cents per share totalling US$73.0 million to be paid on 15 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 13 August 2021.



The company said it remains on track to meet its 2021 full year guidance of 53.5 to 59.5 million ounce of silver (including Silverstream) and 675 thousand ounce to 725 thousand ounce of gold.



