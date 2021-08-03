

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half revenue was 936 million pounds, down 5 percent from last year's 990 million pounds. Revenue declined 1 percent on a constant currency basis.



The decline in revenue reflected quieter markets compared with the extraordinary volumes seen in March 2020.



Excluding Liquidnet's revenue, revenue in the period was 7 percent lower than the prior year.



Total Global Broking revenues fell 7 percent to 575 million pounds.



Looking ahead, Nicolas Breteau, Chief Executive Officer, said, the company anticipates full-year revenue for the Group, excluding Liquidnet, to be broadly in line with 2020 on a constant currency basis.



The company will report its 2021 Interim Results on September 7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TP ICAP GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de