DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B (CI2U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B DEALING DATE: 02/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 779.4004 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 127282 CODE: CI2U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U Sequence No.: 119033 EQS News ID: 1223540 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223540&application_name=news

August 03, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)