

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox (HSX.L), Anglo-Bermudan insurer on Tuesday reported profit before tax of $133.4 million in the first half compared with loss before tax of $138.9 million in the same period a year ago.



Net income during the first half was $119 million or 34.4 cents per share compared with net loss of $150.5 million or 49.7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net premiums earned in the first half increased to $1.423 billion from $1.328 billion a year ago.



Net asset value per share increased to 738.1 cents from 712.4 cents last year.



'This is a good result driven by strong performances across all our businesses . Our investments in digital trading continues to bear fruit and market conditions are the best we have experienced for many years,' Bronek Masojada, Chief Executive Officer, Hiscox Ltd, commented.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 11.5 cents per share payable on 22 September to shareholders as on 13 August 2021.



'I am optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year. We have turned a corner, our business performance is on track and the course correction actions will continue to earn through,' said Robert Childs, Chairman.



