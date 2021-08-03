Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.08.2021
WKN: A0M4YJ ISIN: CNE1000003P2 Ticker-Symbol: LSJ 
Frankfurt
03.08.21
08:07 Uhr
0,093 Euro
+0,001
+1,09 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
03.08.2021 | 09:51
71 Leser
TCM Lianhua Qingwen shows stable in vitro antiviral effect on the Delta variant: Expert

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research findings from the team of Professor Yang Zifeng from the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease in Guangzhou, China, have showed that Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen has an effective inhibitory action on the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Yang mentioned that focusing on the development of Delta variant, his team had been researching its diagnosis, medication, and prevention. As to the medication, the drugs which played a critical role in 2020 still work in dealing with Delta variant, for instance, the Lianhua Qingwen Capsules developed and produced by Yiling Pharmaceutical, and some monomers extracted from herbs.

Experiments show that these drugs all have inhibition functions against the Delta variant, and Lianhua Qingwen has displayed obvious and stable in-vitro antiviral functions against both Alpha, Beta, and Delta variant.

What the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease in Guangzhou is doing now also includes the research and development of vaccines, and how to integrate the use of drugs such as Lianhua Qingwen and vaccination to provide double protection for people.

© 2021 PR Newswire
