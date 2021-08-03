Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2021 interim report

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 3 AUGUST 2021 AT 10:45

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2021 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-6/2021 on Tuesday 10 August 2021 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held

on 10 August 2021 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at

https://eezy.videosync.fi/2021-q2-tulos



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913