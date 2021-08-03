

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) were gaining around 11 percent in the morning trading in London after the geotechnical specialist contractor reported Tuesday a better than expected first half profit. Looking ahead, the company's performance for fiscal 2021 is now anticipated to be materially ahead of the Board's previous expectations, with a modest second half bias.



For the first half, profit before tax climbed 41 percent to 29.2 million pounds from last year's 20.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 28.2 pence, up 104 percent from last year's 13.8 pence.



Underlying earnings per share were 35.6 pence, compared to 39.5 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the period declined 5 percent to 984.1 million pounds from 1.04 billion pounds last year.



Revenue was flat on a constant currency basis, with a slow first quarter followed by improved momentum in the second quarter.



Further, the company maintained dividend of 12.6 pence, continuing the Group's uninterrupted record of maintaining or increasing the dividend since flotation in 1994.



The company said its order book at the end of June was up 11 percent to 1.2 billion pounds on the prior period and on a constant currency basis.



In London, Keller Group shares were trading at 963.46 pence, up 10.61 percent.



