Head of Sustainable Finance Company Innorbis AB Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelica Lips da Cruz, CEO of Innorbis AB, has been named twice in the 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected business leaders in the world, from a broad range of different sectors. Unlike many other business awards that focus on organisations as a whole, in this case the emphasis is on the people who lead them, in turn inspiring others to achieve similar successes. Angelica Lips da Cruz was the outright winner in two categories: 'Best CEO in the Sustainability / ESG Systems Industry' & 'Tech Entrepreneur of the Year - Sweden'

Based in Stockholm, Innorbis delivers state of the art finance technology that empowers leaders to invest and grow profits at the same time as being sustainable. As the company's founder and CEO, Angelica Lips Da Cruz has become a global leader in integrating sustainability into financial assessments. By working with global financial players for decades, Angelica acknowledged the limitations with the current financial systems, which ignited her leadership to accelerate the shift towards sustainable finance, at the same also mitigating hidden risks and costs that we are encountering alongside our evolution today.

Business has seen rapid digital transformation over recent years, particularly in the finance world. With organisations able to analyse more complex datasets, explore a new found range of scenarios and minimise risks, artificially intelligent trading platforms have played an important part in this transformation. But it's not just the market's need for technological efficiency that's driving new investment decisions. Today, investors want to consider other factors too, and environmental and social issues are at the top of the list.

Through Innorbis AB, Angelica Lips da Cruz has responded to this need, so now investors and business leaders are able to deploy capital in sustainable investments around the world by managing their environmental and social impact and predicting performance. Delivering more than data, providing recalibrated information for integration in core business processes, rules and systems. The company has created an analytical tool that objectively measures social, environmental and governance aspects in qualitative and quantitative ways using AI and advanced technology, empowering investors to make better decisions for themselves and the planet. Innorbis' tools have performed incredibly well, with sharp ratios of 1.61 and returns of 15% and 16%, proving that sustainable finance represents a win/win situation. Profit beyond financials in a prosper future to be delivered.

To find out more about Innorbis, visit the company's website: https://innorbis.com, https://www.aldcpartnership.com

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/07/30/the-sustainable-dream-making-esg-profitable/

Further information about the Business Worldwide awards can be found online at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

