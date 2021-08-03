

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing sector expanded at a softer pace in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted AIB factory Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 63.3 in July from 64.0 in June. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders increased further in July and new export orders rose to fourth fastest on record. Output expanded to the third-strongest on record since the survey began in 1998.



Outstanding business rose for the fifth month in a row in July and suppliers' delivery time lengthened.



Input prices increased in July and output price inflation rose to a record high.



The 12-month outlook for production improved in July with more than half of the firms expecting growth in business for the next year.



