

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brooklyn, New York -based Golden Natural Products, Inc. is recalling two dried apricot products as they contain undeclared sulfites, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Dried Apricot Subkhon with Bone and Dried Apricot Subkhon Jumbo. Both products are packaged in 16oz plastic bags with white labels, and have product codes, 'Lot: GC005' and 'Best Before: 2023'.



The affected products were distributed to CA, WA, and NY through wholesalers. Consumers would have purchased product through retail stores.



The recall was initiated after FDA sampling revealed that product containing sulfites was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Warren, Michigan -based Lipari Foods in mid-July called back 86 cases of Troyer Manufacturing Backroad Country Dried Apricots for undeclared sulfites.



