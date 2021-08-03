SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 65 Acre Landfill Site On Heels Of Its Recent $4.1 Million Dollar Acquisition Of A Revenue Generating General Contracting, Demolition And Hauling Services Company

The Construction & Demolition Landfill Site Will Service NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma, Southern Missouri And Kansas; Site Covers Its Recent Acquisition's Operating Territory

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it is acquiring a 65 acre Construction and Demolition landfill, also situated in the same locale of its prior acquisition.

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "This will complement our hauling, asbestos remediation and demolition division. SPO will utilize this site from Kansas, NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma and Southern Missouri. It will service the regions covered by our recent acquisition of Red Line Contractors, LLC."

He continued: "This is a very nice 65 acre site that has used less that 3 aces under the supervision of the prior owners/operators, who employed the services of a highly regulatory responsible engineer. The consideration for the transaction is 100% stock of the Company".

Red Line Contractors LLC

Red Line Contractors LLC has been serving the Northwest Arkansas Area in the Demolition field since 2002. With a prime territory consisting of Arkansas and its neighboring states, we guarantee our service in any area or condition. Our years of experience and efficiency in the demolition process separate us from the competition in every category. Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority, and we are committed to a safe and timely project. By owning and operating our own heavy equipment and hauling services, we do not rely on rental equipment or containers. Eliminating the third party has allowed us to dominate delivery schedules and maximize success for General Contractors and Private Owners.

Founded in 2002, from Residential to Industrial work, Red Line Contractors holds true to its core values of service and leadership as the industry leading demolition company in its field.

For more information, please go to: https://www.redline.me

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

For more information, please go to: https://www.spoinow.com .

