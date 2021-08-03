Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.08.2021
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
03.08.21
10:51 Uhr
4,760 Euro
-0,010
-0,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.08.2021 | 11:45
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 3

3 August 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

Wincanton announces that it has received due notice of exercise in respect of an option granted to Mr Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer of the Group, under the Group's 2018 Long term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The option was exercised in respect of 43,131 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("Shares") at nil cost. The exercise has settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the delivery to Tim Lawlor of 22,859 shares. Following this exercise, the resulting 22,859 shares have been immediately transferred to Tim Lawlor's wife, Tanya Lawlor, at nil cost. Mr Lawlor and his wife's total shareholding in the Group will be 207,006 Ordinary Shares. This represents 0.166% of the Group's total issued share capital.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and PCA can be found below. The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tim Lawlor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Financial Officer, PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Wincanton plc
b)LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Option

Exercise of a nil-cost option over 43,131 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the delivery of 22,859 shares.

Transfer of Shares
Transfer of 22,859 shares to Tanya Lawlor for nil cost
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£NIL22,859
d)Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction 30 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tanya Lawlor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Wincanton plc
b)LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of 22,859 ordinary shares for nil consideration from spouse
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£NIL22,859
d)Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction 30 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000

© 2021 PR Newswire
