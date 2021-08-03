Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 2 August 2021 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,745.10p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,765.27p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 3.9%. There are currently 88,473,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

3 August 2021