

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported a first-quarter loss attributable to owners of the parent of 57.9 billion yen compared to a loss of 93.7 billion yen, previous year. EBIT was a loss of 82.6 billion yen, for the quarter.



First-quarter revenue rose by 74.1% year on year to 133.0 billion yen. Cargo mail revenue was 47.6 billion yen, an increase of 79.3%. Operating expense increased by 4.7% to 215.4 billion yen.



The JAL Group noted that the international and domestic passenger demands still remain at a low level. The Group has decided not to pay interim dividends.



