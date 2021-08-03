Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest Drillhole at South Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce drill results from 7 drill holes totaling 2,692 metres from the South Palokas prospect area (Figure 1) as part of the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).
Highlights:
- PAL0303 drilled 30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq from 553.2metres; including,
- 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 2,164 ppm Co, 10.7 g/t AuEq from 563.9 metres;
- 7.0 metres @ 8.2 g/t Au, 2,020 ppm Co, 9.9 g/t AuEq from 566.9 metres;
- 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 1,036 ppm Co, 9.8 g/t AuEq from 575.0 metres;
- 4.0 metres @ 6.9 g/t Au, 1,460 ppm Co, 8.1 g/t AuEq from 578.0 metres;
- PAL0303 is the deepest drillhole at South Palokas. The closest high-grade drill hole, PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres ( reported 29 June, 2021 ) was drilled 120 metres up plunge. In combination, PAL0303 and PAL0235, both drilled this season, extend high-grade mineralization at South Palokas down plunge by 290 metres;
- Further drilling is required at South Palokas with mineralization remaining open down plunge;
- PAL0308, drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0235, intersected 8.5 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 866 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 492.6 metres:
- A further 22.3 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 751 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres, including
- 6.0 metres @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1,444 ppm Co, 2.6 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres.
- PAL0296 intersected 24.0 metres @ 1.3 /t Au, 538 ppm Co, 1.8 g/t AuEq from 254.0 metres; including:
- 15.0 metres @ 2.0 g/t Au, 652 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 256.0 metres, and
- 7 metres @ 1.8 g/t Au, 288 ppm Co, 2.0 g/t AuEQ from 322.5 metres including :
- 1 metre @ 5.4 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 5.7 g/t AuEq from 322.5 metres
- PAL0296 was drilled 50 metres west from PAL0290 which intersected 20.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 529 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 240.0 metres, including 11.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au, 541ppm Co, 3.2 g/t AuEq from 242.0 metres and was reported 29 June, 2021 ;
- Mawson completed 76 diamond drill holes for 19,422 metres for the winter 2020/21 season. A total of 7 holes for 2,692 metres are reported here;
- A total of 36 drill holes for 8,438 metres from 5 individual prospect areas remain to be reported, with a resource upgrade scheduled for August 2021.
- AFRY Finland Oy , a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services has been appointed to act as Qualified Person for the updated resource which is scheduled to be released in August, 2021.
Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states "This is a great result. South Palokas has delivered very strongly this season, with high-grade mineralization extended by 280 metres down plunge and remains open. PAL0303 (30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq) is the deepest hole drilled at South Palokas and is demonstrative of the significant resource expansion opportunities that remain at Rajapalot. The mineralized body at South Palokas has now been drilled 650 metres down plunge. Drilling this year has demonstrated significant growth to the four current resource areas and has also added two further resource areas. We look forward to releasing remaining drill hole results and announcing the next resource upgrade in August."
Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from 7 holes for 2,692 metres from the 2020/21 drill program (Figure 1). In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. The holes released here are all from the South Palokas prospect (PAL0286, PAL0296, PAL0299, PAL0303, PAL0305, PAL0307 and PAL0308). A full set of reported results is shown in Table 3. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over a two metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres. A total of 36 drill holes for 8,438 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported, with a resource upgrade at Rajapalot scheduled during August 2021.
Technical and Environmental Background
Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:
- Average gold price US$1,599 per oz
- Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound
- Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).
The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).
Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.
NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.
Qualified Person
Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.
On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO
Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsongold.com
Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; ability to achieve goals; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing only results from 2021 drill program reported to date. Results in red are those reported for the South Palokas prospect in this press release. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.
Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)
Hole ID
East
North
Azimuth
Dip
RL
Depth (m)
Prospect
Comment
PAL0235
3408208.1
7373667.8
047
-81.0
172.7
176.9 to 522.0
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0237
3409690
7374570
220
-61
180.4
68.5
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0238
3409662
7374613
220
-77
180.9
149.7
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0239
3410303.4
7372642.9
060
-66.0
151.0
41.7
Joki East
Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0240
3410305.1
7372643.6
060
-66.0
151.2
281.7
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0241
3410337.8
7372661.1
060
-66.0
151.3
236.4
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0242
3410364.0
7372674.9
060
-66.0
150.6
236.8
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0243
3410309.3
7372708.5
060
-67.5
151.4
239.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0244
3410337.3
7372726.2
062
-68.0
151.4
251.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0245
3410275.0
7372690.0
060
-66.0
151.4
257.5
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0246
3410266.1
7372744.7
060
-71.0
152.3
287.6
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0247
3410211.8
7372728.5
061
-64.0
151.5
293.4
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0248
3411714.7
7371404.9
065
-60.0
124.9
323.6
Regional
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0249
3410204.0
7372724.3
064
-72.0
151.6
269.6
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0250
3410404.0
7372632.2
060
-66.0
151.2
195.3
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0251
3410374.9
7372616.9
060
-66.0
151.0
179.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0252
3410435.4
7372651.2
060
-66.0
149.5
155.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0253
3410154.1
7372819.7
061
-78.5
153.8
359.7
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0254
3410153.2
7372821.5
061
-70.5
155.0
320.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0255
3408125.6
7373140.2
090
-85.0
172.5
347.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0256
3408125.6
7373140.2
088
-72.0
172.5
272.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0257
3408126.6
7373140.2
087
-58.0
172.5
230.4
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0258
3407835.1
7372449.6
039
-85.0
172.3
389.8
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0259
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-61.5
173.4
299.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0260
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-70.0
173.1
320.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0261
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-74.0
173.4
311.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0262
3408463.9
7373910.4
139
-73.0
173.6
358.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0263
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-84.0
173.1
329.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0264
3407834.0
7372449.7
039
-68.0
172.8
125.5
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0265
3407956.6
7373143.7
143
-49.0
172.1
301.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0266
3407835.1
7372448.6
210
-78.0
172.3
149.7
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0267
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-48.2
172.7
268.9
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0268
3408186.3
7372767.6
060
-80.0
178.7
131.5
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0269
3407956.6
7373143.7
126
-46.0
172.1
268.5
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0270
3408463.9
7373910.4
124
-59.0
173.6
289.8
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0271
3408186.3
7372767.6
210
-85.0
178.7
120.0
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0272
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-73.0
172.7
302.6
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0273
3408215.8
7372746.9
119
-54.0
177.3
82.1
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0274
3407956.6
7373143.7
114
-45.0
172.1
280.2
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0275
3408089.4
7373033.5
240
-81.0
173.1
161.8
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0276
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
23.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0277
3408090.7
7373033.0
056
-81.5
173.6
257.3
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0278
3407956.6
7373143.0
150
-50.0
172.1
280.0
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0279
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
287.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0280
3407641.8
7372426.8
061
-38.0
173.0
342.9
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0281
3408544.8
7373674.7
116
-60.0
173.5
146.3
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0282
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-67.0
172.7
341.9
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0283
3408467.8
7373868.1
141
-52.1
173.5
277.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0284
3408521.2
7373606.0
062
-79.0
173.6
146.6
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0285
3407641.8
7372426.9
061
-47.0
173.0
314.2
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0286
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-69.0
173.6
149.4
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0287
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-76.0
172.7
346.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0288
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-57.0
173.6
172.8
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0289
3408467.8
7373868.1
155
-52.0
172.0
305.2
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0290
3408410.5
7373660.5
235
-78.0
174.0
335.6
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0291
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-85.0
172.7
329.3
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0292
3408112.4
7372770.1
060
-61.0
172.4
149.1
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0293
3408467.8
7373868.1
061
-68.0
172.0
344.3
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0294
3407941.4
7373070.5
220
-87.0
172.7
353.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0295
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-80.0
172.7
140.2
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0296
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-71.5
174.0
368.7
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0297
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-66.0
172.7
169.4
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0298
3408466.5
7373867.0
128
-65.0
173.9
305.1
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0299
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-64.5
174.0
394.7
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0300
3408821.1
7372287.6
245
-80.0
172.7
142.5
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0301
3407999.2
7373194.3
115
-57.0
172.1
335.0
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0302
3408912.5
7372341.5
238
-73.0
172.3
163.8
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0303
3407712.4
7373644.2
044
-75.5
172.7
629.2
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0304
3407681.1
7373602.7
160
-58.0
173.6
125.2
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0305
3407649.8
7373660.5
050
-82.0
174.0
281.5
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0306
3407843
7372798
60
-45
172.4
280.6
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0307
3408273
7373630
66
-85
174.66
352.9
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0308
3408134
7373634
50
-77
173
515.6
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0309
3407850
7372499
81
-74
172.5
202.5
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0310
3408610
7373895
167
-76
174.86
209.5
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0311
3408610
7373895
96
-55
174.86
78.9
Palokas
Abandoned due to snow melt
Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.
Prospect
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
South Palokas
PAL0235
439.5
454.7
15.2
3.0
998
3.9
South Palokas
PAL0235
494.1
495.3
1.2
0.3
0
0.3
Joki East
PAL0240
148.8
149.8
1.0
0.9
5
0.9
Joki East
PAL0240
165.1
167.5
2.4
0.1
1187
1.1
Joki East
PAL0241
168.6
170.2
1.6
28.3
1190
29.3
Joki East
PAL0242
154.0
158.5
4.4
7.3
735
7.9
Joki East
PAL0243
193.0
195.9
2.9
0.6
574
1.1
Joki East
PAL0245
177.1
178.4
1.3
25.3
2327
27.3
Joki East
PAL0245
191.0
191.5
0.5
23.0
3974
26.4
Joki East
PAL0245
194.8
196.9
2.1
2.8
806
3.5
Joki East
PAL0246
188.6
189.2
0.6
10.3
725
10.9
Joki East
PAL0246
204.4
212.4
7.9
0.7
323
1.0
Joki East
PAL0247
216.6
218.5
1.9
0.7
103
0.7
Joki East
PAL0247
220.9
230.0
9.1
4.3
457
4.7
Joki East
PAL0249
177.3
178.3
1.0
2.5
344
2.8
Joki East
PAL0250
87.5
89.2
1.7
2.0
159
2.1
Joki East
PAL0250
120.5
121.5
1.0
0.8
130
0.9
Joki East
PAL0250
125.2
128.1
2.9
1.5
782
2.2
Joki East
PAL0250
136.6
137.6
1.0
1.8
33
1.8
Joki East
PAL0251
146.5
146.9
0.5
0.4
15
0.4
Joki East
PAL0251
152.8
153.9
1.2
0.4
29
0.4
Joki East
PAL0252
117.0
118.5
1.5
18.1
1696
19.6
Joki East
PAL0254
215.0
218.1
3.1
0.4
107
0.5
Joki East
PAL0254
288.5
290.0
1.5
1.3
167
1.4
Hut
PAL0255
78.8
90.1
11.4
0.4
123
0.5
Hut
PAL0255
102.5
103.5
1.1
0.1
314
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
106.6
110.5
4.0
0.1
222
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
212.7
213.8
1.1
0.1
609
0.6
Hut
PAL0255
236.6
237.7
1.1
0.2
268
0.4
Hut
PAL0255
312.1
313.1
1.0
1.0
44
1.1
Hut
PAL0256
79.4
83.0
3.7
0.2
67
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
95.9
96.9
1.0
0.2
382
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
100.2
101.2
1.0
0.3
127
0.4
Hut
PAL0256
110.0
113.0
3.0
0.9
549
1.3
Hut
PAL0256
115.1
119.0
3.9
0.3
223
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
121.4
125.0
3.7
0.1
234
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
140.0
142.0
2.0
0.0
385
0.4
Hut
PAL0257
47.0
48.0
1.0
0.1
219
0.3
Hut
PAL0257
174.5
175.5
1.0
0.1
429
0.4
Hut
PAL0259
95.8
124.0
28.3
1.0
1090
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
126.3
150.3
24.0
1.0
1104
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
153.3
154.3
1.0
1.7
10
1.7
Hut
PAL0259
159.0
166.0
7.0
1.1
31
1.2
Hut
PAL0260
89.8
97.8
8.0
0.4
83
0.5
Hut
PAL0260
109.0
114.4
5.4
3.0
262
3.2
Hut
PAL0260
290.5
291.5
1.0
0.1
1357
1.2
Hut
PAL0263
98.7
99.9
1.1
2.2
473
2.6
Hut
PAL0263
103.0
116.6
13.6
1.2
98
1.3
Hut
PAL0263
121.5
125.8
4.3
2.3
26
2.3
Hut
PAL0263
222.3
231.5
9.2
1.1
256
1.3
Hut
PAL0265
203.2
204.2
1.0
1.0
11
1.0
Hut
PAL0265
231.6
241.6
10.0
0.8
406
1.1
Hut
PAL0269
185.7
186.7
1.0
0.1
461
0.5
Hut
PAL0269
191.7
193.8
2.1
5.2
275
5.5
Hut
PAL0269
195.9
210.9
15.0
1.0
307
1.3
Hut
PAL0269
214.9
215.9
1.0
0.6
14
0.6
Hut
PAL0269
219.4
222.4
3.0
3.1
13
3.1
Hut
PAL0269
250.0
250.9
0.8
1.8
66
1.9
South Palokas
PAL0286
100.6
115.6
15.0
0.2
669
0.8
South Palokas
PAL0288
119.0
130.0
11.0
4.0
756
4.6
South Palokas
PAL0288
134.0
140.0
6.0
0.3
448
0.7
South Palokas
PAL0290
186.0
194.0
8.0
0.3
394
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0290
197.0
198.0
1.0
0.7
142
0.8
South Palokas
PAL0290
201.0
203.0
2.0
<0.3
372
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0290
229.8
230.8
1.0
0.1
444
0.4
South Palokas
PAL0290
240.0
260.0
20.0
1.7
529
2.1
Raja
PAL0295
31.6
37.6
6.0
<0.3
1054
0.9
Raja
PAL0295
40.7
41.7
1.0
<0.3
930
0.8
Raja
PAL0295
49.3
50.3
1.0
0.7
175
0.8
Raja
PAL0295
53.3
69.0
15.7
3.8
783
4.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
203.5
204.5
1.0
0.3
194
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
254.0
278.0
24.0
1.3
538
1.8
South Palokas
PAL0296
281.0
291.4
10.4
0.4
141
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
322.5
329.5
7.0
1.8
288
2.0
Raja
PAL0297
40.9
45.9
5.0
<0.3
1127
1.0
Raja
PAL0297
65.4
68.4
3.0
2.8
263
3.0
Raja
PAL0297
74.0
94.7
20.7
7.4
111
7.5
Raja
PAL0297
97.7
106.2
8.5
2.3
812
3.0
South Palokas
PAL0299
339.0
341.0
2.0
0.7
167
0.8
Raja
PAL0302
97.4
99.4
2.0
7.1
96
7.2
Raja
PAL0302
125.4
126.4
1.0
0.4
33
0.4
Raja
PAL0302
144.0
148.4
4.4
1.6
512
2.0
South Palokas
PAL0303
553.2
584.0
30.8
3.9
1403
5.1
South Palokas
PAL0303
597.8
600.8
3.0
0.0
498
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0303
613.7
616.2
2.5
0.0
1703
1.5
South Palokas
PAL0305
190.7
192.7
2.0
0.5
15
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0305
196.7
197.7
1.0
0.4
80
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0305
201.3
203.3
2.0
1.9
110
2.0
South Palokas
PAL0305
220.9
237.6
16.7
0.6
639
1.1
South Palokas
PAL0307
305.4
308.6
3.2
0.3
499
0.7
South Palokas
PAL0308
439.5
461.8
22.3
0.6
751
1.3
South Palokas
PAL0308
494.0
502.5
8.5
3.1
866
3.9
Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
PAL0286
100.6
101.6
1.0
0.1
448
0.5
PAL0286
101.6
102.6
1.0
0.2
1362
1.4
PAL0286
102.6
103.6
1.0
0.1
621
0.6
PAL0286
103.6
104.6
1.0
0.8
658
1.4
PAL0286
105.6
106.6
1.0
0.1
467
0.5
PAL0286
106.6
107.6
1.0
0.4
11
0.4
PAL0286
109.6
110.6
1.0
0.8
897
1.6
PAL0286
110.6
111.6
1.0
0.2
796
0.8
PAL0286
111.6
112.6
1.0
0.0
944
0.8
PAL0286
112.6
113.6
1.0
<
532
0.5
PAL0286
113.6
114.6
1.0
0.1
784
0.7
PAL0286
114.6
115.6
1.0
0.2
2163
2.0
PAL0296
203.5
204.5
1.0
0.3
194
0.5
PAL0296
204.5
205.5
1.0
0.2
135
0.3
PAL0296
254.0
255.0
1.0
0.7
188
0.8
PAL0296
255.0
256.0
1.0
0.6
303
0.9
PAL0296
256.0
257.0
1.0
2.9
732
3.5
PAL0296
257.0
258.0
1.0
1.8
518
2.3
PAL0296
258.0
259.0
1.0
1.2
362
1.5
PAL0296
259.0
260.0
1.0
2.3
503
2.7
PAL0296
260.0
261.0
1.0
1.0
651
1.5
PAL0296
261.0
262.0
1.0
3.2
476
3.6
PAL0296
262.0
263.0
1.0
0.7
591
1.2
PAL0296
263.0
264.0
1.0
3.8
691
4.4
PAL0296
264.0
265.0
1.0
4.6
893
5.4
PAL0296
265.0
266.0
1.0
2.4
293
2.7
PAL0296
266.0
267.0
1.0
0.6
397
0.9
PAL0296
267.0
268.0
1.0
0.7
1169
1.7
PAL0296
268.0
269.0
1.0
0.3
852
1.0
PAL0296
269.0
270.0
1.0
3.0
947
3.8
PAL0296
270.0
271.0
1.0
1.0
710
1.6
PAL0296
271.0
272.0
1.0
0.1
335
0.4
PAL0296
272.0
273.0
1.0
0.1
221
0.3
PAL0296
273.0
274.0
1.0
0.3
487
0.7
PAL0296
274.0
275.0
1.0
0.2
416
0.6
PAL0296
275.0
276.0
1.0
0.4
341
0.7
PAL0296
276.0
277.0
1.0
0.2
440
0.6
PAL0296
277.0
278.0
1.0
0.2
408
0.5
PAL0296
280.0
281.0
1.0
0.2
117
0.3
PAL0296
281.0
282.0
1.0
0.3
127
0.4
PAL0296
282.0
283.0
1.0
0.3
35
0.3
PAL0296
283.0
284.0
1.0
0.7
106
0.7
PAL0296
284.0
285.0
1.0
0.4
88
0.5
PAL0296
285.0
286.0
1.0
0.1
392
0.4
PAL0296
288.0
289.0
1.0
0.8
342
1.1
PAL0296
289.0
290.0
1.0
1.2
246
1.4
PAL0296
290.0
291.4
1.4
0.4
42
0.5
PAL0296
322.5
323.5
1.0
5.4
307
5.7
PAL0296
323.5
324.5
1.0
3.6
380
3.9
PAL0296
324.5
325.5
1.0
0.4
256
0.6
PAL0296
325.5
326.5
1.0
0.2
292
0.5
PAL0296
326.5
327.5
1.0
0.4
233
0.6
PAL0296
327.5
328.5
1.0
0.9
294
1.2
PAL0296
328.5
329.5
1.0
1.5
252
1.8
PAL0299
339.0
340.0
1.0
0.4
319
0.7
PAL0299
340.0
341.0
1.0
1.0
15
1.0
PAL0299
341.0
341.9
0.9
0.3
7
0.3
PAL0303
553.2
554.2
1.0
0.1
842
0.8
PAL0303
554.2
555.2
1.0
<
429
0.4
PAL0303
555.2
556.2
1.0
<
383
0.4
PAL0303
556.2
556.9
0.7
<
382
0.4
PAL0303
556.9
557.9
1.0
0.1
1172
1.1
PAL0303
557.9
558.9
1.0
0.1
1810
1.7
PAL0303
558.9
559.9
1.0
0.3
1910
1.9
PAL0303
560.9
561.9
1.0
0.4
843
1.1
PAL0303
561.9
562.9
1.0
1.8
1010
2.6
PAL0303
562.9
563.9
1.0
1.1
2472
3.2
PAL0303
563.9
564.9
1.0
8.9
2164
10.7
PAL0303
564.9
565.9
1.0
1.8
1685
3.3
PAL0303
565.9
566.9
1.0
1.8
1640
3.2
PAL0303
566.9
567.9
1.0
3.1
3618
6.2
PAL0303
567.9
568.9
1.0
3.8
2101
5.6
PAL0303
568.9
569.9
1.0
2.2
3517
5.2
PAL0303
569.9
570.9
1.0
5.0
1261
6.1
PAL0303
570.9
571.9
1.0
5.0
1211
6.0
PAL0303
571.9
572.9
1.0
7.8
1712
9.3
PAL0303
572.9
573.9
1.0
30.6
720
31.2
PAL0303
575.0
576.0
1.0
8.9
1036
9.8
PAL0303
576.0
577.0
1.0
1.5
2026
3.2
PAL0303
577.0
578.0
1.0
3.2
1583
4.5
PAL0303
578.0
579.0
1.0
7.9
2267
9.8
PAL0303
579.0
580.0
1.0
3.1
1592
4.4
PAL0303
580.0
581.0
1.0
5.5
1030
6.4
PAL0303
581.0
582.0
1.0
11.0
949
11.8
PAL0303
582.0
583.0
1.0
3.3
1059
4.2
PAL0303
583.0
584.0
1.0
1.5
662
2.1
PAL0303
597.8
598.8
1.0
<
680
0.6
PAL0303
599.8
600.8
1.0
<
727
0.6
PAL0303
613.7
614.7
1.0
0.0
1858
1.6
PAL0303
614.7
615.3
0.7
<
1186
1.0
PAL0303
615.3
616.2
0.9
0.1
1904
1.7
PAL0305
174.0
175.0
1.0
0.3
21
0.3
PAL0305
190.7
191.7
1.0
0.7
8
0.7
PAL0305
191.7
192.7
1.0
0.3
21
0.3
PAL0305
196.7
197.7
1.0
0.4
80
0.5
PAL0305
200.3
201.3
1.0
0.3
33
0.3
PAL0305
201.3
202.3
1.0
3.5
179
3.7
PAL0305
202.3
203.3
1.0
0.4
41
0.4
PAL0305
213.7
214.7
1.0
0.1
141
0.3
PAL0305
220.9
221.9
1.0
0.1
550
0.6
PAL0305
223.0
224.2
1.2
0.2
652
0.7
PAL0305
224.2
225.2
1.0
0.7
1725
2.2
PAL0305
225.2
226.2
1.0
1.1
981
1.9
PAL0305
226.2
227.2
1.0
0.2
1523
1.5
PAL0305
227.2
228.2
1.0
0.1
292
0.4
PAL0305
228.2
229.5
1.3
1.4
1021
2.3
PAL0305
229.5
230.5
1.0
0.1
320
0.4
PAL0305
230.5
231.5
1.0
3.5
776
4.1
PAL0305
232.5
233.7
1.2
0.2
871
0.9
PAL0305
233.7
234.7
1.0
<
294
0.3
PAL0305
234.7
235.9
1.2
0.1
434
0.5
PAL0305
235.9
236.8
1.0
0.1
437
0.5
PAL0305
236.8
237.6
0.8
1.2
56
1.2
PAL0307
305.4
306.4
1.0
0.7
492
0.7
PAL0307
306.4
307.6
1.2
0.1
586
0.1
PAL0307
307.6
308.6
1.0
0.1
401
0.1
PAL0308
438.5
439.5
1.0
0.1
274
0.3
PAL0308
439.5
440.5
1.0
0.1
2522
2.3
PAL0308
440.5
441.5
1.0
0.2
2876
2.6
PAL0308
441.5
442.5
1.0
0.3
939
1.1
PAL0308
442.5
443.5
1.0
0.3
1488
1.6
PAL0308
443.5
444.5
1.0
3.1
490
3.5
PAL0308
444.5
445.5
1.0
4.3
347
4.6
PAL0308
445.5
446.5
1.0
0.4
177
0.5
PAL0308
446.5
447.5
1.0
0.3
216
0.5
PAL0308
447.5
448.5
1.0
0.2
125
0.3
PAL0308
448.5
449.7
1.3
0.1
492
0.5
PAL0308
449.7
450.7
1.0
1.7
1098
2.6
PAL0308
450.7
451.7
1.0
0.5
1271
1.6
PAL0308
451.7
452.7
1.0
0.4
668
0.9
PAL0308
452.7
453.7
1.0
0.3
543
0.7
PAL0308
453.7
454.7
1.0
0.2
468
0.6
PAL0308
454.7
455.7
1.0
0.6
387
1.0
PAL0308
455.7
456.7
1.0
0.3
395
0.6
PAL0308
456.7
457.7
1.0
0.3
335
0.5
PAL0308
457.7
458.7
1.0
0.1
290
0.4
PAL0308
458.7
459.7
1.0
0.2
282
0.4
PAL0308
459.7
460.7
1.0
0.1
673
0.7
PAL0308
460.7
461.7
1.0
0.1
505
0.5
PAL0308
492.6
493.6
1.0
0.2
649
0.7
PAL0308
494.0
495.0
1.0
4.0
610
4.6
PAL0308
495.0
496.0
1.0
0.2
653
0.7
PAL0308
496.0
497.0
1.0
0.3
1237
1.4
PAL0308
497.0
498.0
1.0
0.6
1128
1.6
PAL0308
498.0
499.0
1.0
16.1
1478
17.4
PAL0308
499.0
500.0
1.0
3.5
704
4.1
PAL0308
500.0
501.0
1.0
1.5
830
2.2
