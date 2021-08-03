Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest Drillhole at South Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce drill results from 7 drill holes totaling 2,692 metres from the South Palokas prospect area (Figure 1) as part of the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).

Highlights:

PAL0303 drilled 30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq from 553.2metres; including, 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 2,164 ppm Co, 10.7 g/t AuEq from 563.9 metres; 7.0 metres @ 8.2 g/t Au, 2,020 ppm Co, 9.9 g/t AuEq from 566.9 metres; 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 1,036 ppm Co, 9.8 g/t AuEq from 575.0 metres; 4.0 metres @ 6.9 g/t Au, 1,460 ppm Co, 8.1 g/t AuEq from 578.0 metres;

PAL0303 is the deepest drillhole at South Palokas. The closest high-grade drill hole, PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres ( reported 29 June, 2021 ) was drilled 120 metres up plunge. In combination, PAL0303 and PAL0235, both drilled this season, extend high-grade mineralization at South Palokas down plunge by 290 metres;

The closest high-grade drill hole, PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres ( reported 29 June, 2021 ) was drilled 120 metres up plunge. Further drilling is required at South Palokas with mineralization remaining open down plunge;

PAL0308, drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0235, intersected 8.5 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 866 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 492.6 metres: A further 22.3 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 751 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres, including 6.0 metres @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1,444 ppm Co, 2.6 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres.

drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0235, intersected from 492.6 metres: PAL0296 intersected 24.0 metres @ 1.3 /t Au, 538 ppm Co, 1.8 g/t AuEq from 254.0 metres; including: 15.0 metres @ 2.0 g/t Au, 652 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 256.0 metres, and 7 metres @ 1.8 g/t Au, 288 ppm Co, 2.0 g/t AuEQ from 322.5 metres including : 1 metre @ 5.4 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 5.7 g/t AuEq from 322.5 metres PAL0296 was drilled 50 metres west from PAL0290 which intersected 20.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 529 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 240.0 metres, including 11.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au, 541ppm Co, 3.2 g/t AuEq from 242.0 metres and was reported 29 June, 2021 ;

intersected from 254.0 metres; including: Mawson completed 76 diamond drill holes for 19,422 metres for the winter 2020/21 season. A total of 7 holes for 2,692 metres are reported here; A total of 36 drill holes for 8,438 metres from 5 individual prospect areas remain to be reported, with a resource upgrade scheduled for August 2021.

AFRY Finland Oy , a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services has been appointed to act as Qualified Person for the updated resource which is scheduled to be released in August, 2021.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states "This is a great result. South Palokas has delivered very strongly this season, with high-grade mineralization extended by 280 metres down plunge and remains open. PAL0303 (30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq) is the deepest hole drilled at South Palokas and is demonstrative of the significant resource expansion opportunities that remain at Rajapalot. The mineralized body at South Palokas has now been drilled 650 metres down plunge. Drilling this year has demonstrated significant growth to the four current resource areas and has also added two further resource areas. We look forward to releasing remaining drill hole results and announcing the next resource upgrade in August."

Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from 7 holes for 2,692 metres from the 2020/21 drill program (Figure 1). In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. The holes released here are all from the South Palokas prospect (PAL0286, PAL0296, PAL0299, PAL0303, PAL0305, PAL0307 and PAL0308). A full set of reported results is shown in Table 3. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over a two metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres. A total of 36 drill holes for 8,438 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported, with a resource upgrade at Rajapalot scheduled during August 2021.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price US$1,599 per oz

Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing only results from 2021 drill program reported to date. Results in red are those reported for the South Palokas prospect in this press release. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Comment PAL0235 3408208.1 7373667.8 047 -81.0 172.7 176.9 to 522.0 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0237 3409690 7374570 220 -61 180.4 68.5 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0238 3409662 7374613 220 -77 180.9 149.7 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0239 3410303.4 7372642.9 060 -66.0 151.0 41.7 Joki East Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0240 3410305.1 7372643.6 060 -66.0 151.2 281.7 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0241 3410337.8 7372661.1 060 -66.0 151.3 236.4 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0242 3410364.0 7372674.9 060 -66.0 150.6 236.8 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0243 3410309.3 7372708.5 060 -67.5 151.4 239.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0244 3410337.3 7372726.2 062 -68.0 151.4 251.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0245 3410275.0 7372690.0 060 -66.0 151.4 257.5 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0246 3410266.1 7372744.7 060 -71.0 152.3 287.6 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0247 3410211.8 7372728.5 061 -64.0 151.5 293.4 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0248 3411714.7 7371404.9 065 -60.0 124.9 323.6 Regional reported 12 April 2021 PAL0249 3410204.0 7372724.3 064 -72.0 151.6 269.6 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0250 3410404.0 7372632.2 060 -66.0 151.2 195.3 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0251 3410374.9 7372616.9 060 -66.0 151.0 179.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0252 3410435.4 7372651.2 060 -66.0 149.5 155.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0253 3410154.1 7372819.7 061 -78.5 153.8 359.7 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0254 3410153.2 7372821.5 061 -70.5 155.0 320.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0255 3408125.6 7373140.2 090 -85.0 172.5 347.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0256 3408125.6 7373140.2 088 -72.0 172.5 272.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0257 3408126.6 7373140.2 087 -58.0 172.5 230.4 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0258 3407835.1 7372449.6 039 -85.0 172.3 389.8 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0259 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -61.5 173.4 299.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0260 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -70.0 173.1 320.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0261 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -74.0 173.4 311.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0262 3408463.9 7373910.4 139 -73.0 173.6 358.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0263 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -84.0 173.1 329.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0264 3407834.0 7372449.7 039 -68.0 172.8 125.5 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0265 3407956.6 7373143.7 143 -49.0 172.1 301.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0266 3407835.1 7372448.6 210 -78.0 172.3 149.7 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0267 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -48.2 172.7 268.9 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0268 3408186.3 7372767.6 060 -80.0 178.7 131.5 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0269 3407956.6 7373143.7 126 -46.0 172.1 268.5 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0270 3408463.9 7373910.4 124 -59.0 173.6 289.8 Palokas Results awaited PAL0271 3408186.3 7372767.6 210 -85.0 178.7 120.0 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0272 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -73.0 172.7 302.6 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0273 3408215.8 7372746.9 119 -54.0 177.3 82.1 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0274 3407956.6 7373143.7 114 -45.0 172.1 280.2 Hut Results awaited PAL0275 3408089.4 7373033.5 240 -81.0 173.1 161.8 Hut Results awaited PAL0276 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 23.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0277 3408090.7 7373033.0 056 -81.5 173.6 257.3 Hut Results awaited PAL0278 3407956.6 7373143.0 150 -50.0 172.1 280.0 Hut Results awaited PAL0279 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 287.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0280 3407641.8 7372426.8 061 -38.0 173.0 342.9 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0281 3408544.8 7373674.7 116 -60.0 173.5 146.3 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0282 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -67.0 172.7 341.9 Hut Results awaited PAL0283 3408467.8 7373868.1 141 -52.1 173.5 277.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0284 3408521.2 7373606.0 062 -79.0 173.6 146.6 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0285 3407641.8 7372426.9 061 -47.0 173.0 314.2 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0286 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -69.0 173.6 149.4 South Palokas Reported here PAL0287 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -76.0 172.7 346.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0288 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -57.0 173.6 172.8 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0289 3408467.8 7373868.1 155 -52.0 172.0 305.2 Palokas Results awaited PAL0290 3408410.5 7373660.5 235 -78.0 174.0 335.6 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0291 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -85.0 172.7 329.3 Hut Results awaited PAL0292 3408112.4 7372770.1 060 -61.0 172.4 149.1 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0293 3408467.8 7373868.1 061 -68.0 172.0 344.3 Palokas Results awaited PAL0294 3407941.4 7373070.5 220 -87.0 172.7 353.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0295 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -80.0 172.7 140.2 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0296 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -71.5 174.0 368.7 South Palokas Reported here PAL0297 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -66.0 172.7 169.4 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0298 3408466.5 7373867.0 128 -65.0 173.9 305.1 Palokas Results awaited PAL0299 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -64.5 174.0 394.7 South Palokas Reported here PAL0300 3408821.1 7372287.6 245 -80.0 172.7 142.5 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0301 3407999.2 7373194.3 115 -57.0 172.1 335.0 Hut Results awaited PAL0302 3408912.5 7372341.5 238 -73.0 172.3 163.8 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0303 3407712.4 7373644.2 044 -75.5 172.7 629.2 South Palokas Reported here PAL0304 3407681.1 7373602.7 160 -58.0 173.6 125.2 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0305 3407649.8 7373660.5 050 -82.0 174.0 281.5 South Palokas Reported here PAL0306 3407843 7372798 60 -45 172.4 280.6 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0307 3408273 7373630 66 -85 174.66 352.9 South Palokas Reported here PAL0308 3408134 7373634 50 -77 173 515.6 South Palokas Reported here PAL0309 3407850 7372499 81 -74 172.5 202.5 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0310 3408610 7373895 167 -76 174.86 209.5 Palokas Results awaited PAL0311 3408610 7373895 96 -55 174.86 78.9 Palokas Abandoned due to snow melt

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t South Palokas PAL0235 439.5 454.7 15.2 3.0 998 3.9 South Palokas PAL0235 494.1 495.3 1.2 0.3 0 0.3 Joki East PAL0240 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.9 5 0.9 Joki East PAL0240 165.1 167.5 2.4 0.1 1187 1.1 Joki East PAL0241 168.6 170.2 1.6 28.3 1190 29.3 Joki East PAL0242 154.0 158.5 4.4 7.3 735 7.9 Joki East PAL0243 193.0 195.9 2.9 0.6 574 1.1 Joki East PAL0245 177.1 178.4 1.3 25.3 2327 27.3 Joki East PAL0245 191.0 191.5 0.5 23.0 3974 26.4 Joki East PAL0245 194.8 196.9 2.1 2.8 806 3.5 Joki East PAL0246 188.6 189.2 0.6 10.3 725 10.9 Joki East PAL0246 204.4 212.4 7.9 0.7 323 1.0 Joki East PAL0247 216.6 218.5 1.9 0.7 103 0.7 Joki East PAL0247 220.9 230.0 9.1 4.3 457 4.7 Joki East PAL0249 177.3 178.3 1.0 2.5 344 2.8 Joki East PAL0250 87.5 89.2 1.7 2.0 159 2.1 Joki East PAL0250 120.5 121.5 1.0 0.8 130 0.9 Joki East PAL0250 125.2 128.1 2.9 1.5 782 2.2 Joki East PAL0250 136.6 137.6 1.0 1.8 33 1.8 Joki East PAL0251 146.5 146.9 0.5 0.4 15 0.4 Joki East PAL0251 152.8 153.9 1.2 0.4 29 0.4 Joki East PAL0252 117.0 118.5 1.5 18.1 1696 19.6 Joki East PAL0254 215.0 218.1 3.1 0.4 107 0.5 Joki East PAL0254 288.5 290.0 1.5 1.3 167 1.4 Hut PAL0255 78.8 90.1 11.4 0.4 123 0.5 Hut PAL0255 102.5 103.5 1.1 0.1 314 0.3 Hut PAL0255 106.6 110.5 4.0 0.1 222 0.3 Hut PAL0255 212.7 213.8 1.1 0.1 609 0.6 Hut PAL0255 236.6 237.7 1.1 0.2 268 0.4 Hut PAL0255 312.1 313.1 1.0 1.0 44 1.1 Hut PAL0256 79.4 83.0 3.7 0.2 67 0.3 Hut PAL0256 95.9 96.9 1.0 0.2 382 0.5 Hut PAL0256 100.2 101.2 1.0 0.3 127 0.4 Hut PAL0256 110.0 113.0 3.0 0.9 549 1.3 Hut PAL0256 115.1 119.0 3.9 0.3 223 0.5 Hut PAL0256 121.4 125.0 3.7 0.1 234 0.3 Hut PAL0256 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.0 385 0.4 Hut PAL0257 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.1 219 0.3 Hut PAL0257 174.5 175.5 1.0 0.1 429 0.4 Hut PAL0259 95.8 124.0 28.3 1.0 1090 2.0 Hut PAL0259 126.3 150.3 24.0 1.0 1104 2.0 Hut PAL0259 153.3 154.3 1.0 1.7 10 1.7 Hut PAL0259 159.0 166.0 7.0 1.1 31 1.2 Hut PAL0260 89.8 97.8 8.0 0.4 83 0.5 Hut PAL0260 109.0 114.4 5.4 3.0 262 3.2 Hut PAL0260 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.1 1357 1.2 Hut PAL0263 98.7 99.9 1.1 2.2 473 2.6 Hut PAL0263 103.0 116.6 13.6 1.2 98 1.3 Hut PAL0263 121.5 125.8 4.3 2.3 26 2.3 Hut PAL0263 222.3 231.5 9.2 1.1 256 1.3 Hut PAL0265 203.2 204.2 1.0 1.0 11 1.0 Hut PAL0265 231.6 241.6 10.0 0.8 406 1.1 Hut PAL0269 185.7 186.7 1.0 0.1 461 0.5 Hut PAL0269 191.7 193.8 2.1 5.2 275 5.5 Hut PAL0269 195.9 210.9 15.0 1.0 307 1.3 Hut PAL0269 214.9 215.9 1.0 0.6 14 0.6 Hut PAL0269 219.4 222.4 3.0 3.1 13 3.1 Hut PAL0269 250.0 250.9 0.8 1.8 66 1.9 South Palokas PAL0286 100.6 115.6 15.0 0.2 669 0.8 South Palokas PAL0288 119.0 130.0 11.0 4.0 756 4.6 South Palokas PAL0288 134.0 140.0 6.0 0.3 448 0.7 South Palokas PAL0290 186.0 194.0 8.0 0.3 394 0.6 South Palokas PAL0290 197.0 198.0 1.0 0.7 142 0.8 South Palokas PAL0290 201.0 203.0 2.0 <0.3 372 0.3 South Palokas PAL0290 229.8 230.8 1.0 0.1 444 0.4 South Palokas PAL0290 240.0 260.0 20.0 1.7 529 2.1 Raja PAL0295 31.6 37.6 6.0 <0.3 1054 0.9 Raja PAL0295 40.7 41.7 1.0 <0.3 930 0.8 Raja PAL0295 49.3 50.3 1.0 0.7 175 0.8 Raja PAL0295 53.3 69.0 15.7 3.8 783 4.5 South Palokas PAL0296 203.5 204.5 1.0 0.3 194 0.5 South Palokas PAL0296 254.0 278.0 24.0 1.3 538 1.8 South Palokas PAL0296 281.0 291.4 10.4 0.4 141 0.5 South Palokas PAL0296 322.5 329.5 7.0 1.8 288 2.0 Raja PAL0297 40.9 45.9 5.0 <0.3 1127 1.0 Raja PAL0297 65.4 68.4 3.0 2.8 263 3.0 Raja PAL0297 74.0 94.7 20.7 7.4 111 7.5 Raja PAL0297 97.7 106.2 8.5 2.3 812 3.0 South Palokas PAL0299 339.0 341.0 2.0 0.7 167 0.8 Raja PAL0302 97.4 99.4 2.0 7.1 96 7.2 Raja PAL0302 125.4 126.4 1.0 0.4 33 0.4 Raja PAL0302 144.0 148.4 4.4 1.6 512 2.0 South Palokas PAL0303 553.2 584.0 30.8 3.9 1403 5.1 South Palokas PAL0303 597.8 600.8 3.0 0.0 498 0.5 South Palokas PAL0303 613.7 616.2 2.5 0.0 1703 1.5 South Palokas PAL0305 190.7 192.7 2.0 0.5 15 0.5 South Palokas PAL0305 196.7 197.7 1.0 0.4 80 0.5 South Palokas PAL0305 201.3 203.3 2.0 1.9 110 2.0 South Palokas PAL0305 220.9 237.6 16.7 0.6 639 1.1 South Palokas PAL0307 305.4 308.6 3.2 0.3 499 0.7 South Palokas PAL0308 439.5 461.8 22.3 0.6 751 1.3 South Palokas PAL0308 494.0 502.5 8.5 3.1 866 3.9

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t PAL0286 100.6 101.6 1.0 0.1 448 0.5 PAL0286 101.6 102.6 1.0 0.2 1362 1.4 PAL0286 102.6 103.6 1.0 0.1 621 0.6 PAL0286 103.6 104.6 1.0 0.8 658 1.4 PAL0286 105.6 106.6 1.0 0.1 467 0.5 PAL0286 106.6 107.6 1.0 0.4 11 0.4 PAL0286 109.6 110.6 1.0 0.8 897 1.6 PAL0286 110.6 111.6 1.0 0.2 796 0.8 PAL0286 111.6 112.6 1.0 0.0 944 0.8 PAL0286 112.6 113.6 1.0 < 532 0.5 PAL0286 113.6 114.6 1.0 0.1 784 0.7 PAL0286 114.6 115.6 1.0 0.2 2163 2.0 PAL0296 203.5 204.5 1.0 0.3 194 0.5 PAL0296 204.5 205.5 1.0 0.2 135 0.3 PAL0296 254.0 255.0 1.0 0.7 188 0.8 PAL0296 255.0 256.0 1.0 0.6 303 0.9 PAL0296 256.0 257.0 1.0 2.9 732 3.5 PAL0296 257.0 258.0 1.0 1.8 518 2.3 PAL0296 258.0 259.0 1.0 1.2 362 1.5 PAL0296 259.0 260.0 1.0 2.3 503 2.7 PAL0296 260.0 261.0 1.0 1.0 651 1.5 PAL0296 261.0 262.0 1.0 3.2 476 3.6 PAL0296 262.0 263.0 1.0 0.7 591 1.2 PAL0296 263.0 264.0 1.0 3.8 691 4.4 PAL0296 264.0 265.0 1.0 4.6 893 5.4 PAL0296 265.0 266.0 1.0 2.4 293 2.7 PAL0296 266.0 267.0 1.0 0.6 397 0.9 PAL0296 267.0 268.0 1.0 0.7 1169 1.7 PAL0296 268.0 269.0 1.0 0.3 852 1.0 PAL0296 269.0 270.0 1.0 3.0 947 3.8 PAL0296 270.0 271.0 1.0 1.0 710 1.6 PAL0296 271.0 272.0 1.0 0.1 335 0.4 PAL0296 272.0 273.0 1.0 0.1 221 0.3 PAL0296 273.0 274.0 1.0 0.3 487 0.7 PAL0296 274.0 275.0 1.0 0.2 416 0.6 PAL0296 275.0 276.0 1.0 0.4 341 0.7 PAL0296 276.0 277.0 1.0 0.2 440 0.6 PAL0296 277.0 278.0 1.0 0.2 408 0.5 PAL0296 280.0 281.0 1.0 0.2 117 0.3 PAL0296 281.0 282.0 1.0 0.3 127 0.4 PAL0296 282.0 283.0 1.0 0.3 35 0.3 PAL0296 283.0 284.0 1.0 0.7 106 0.7 PAL0296 284.0 285.0 1.0 0.4 88 0.5 PAL0296 285.0 286.0 1.0 0.1 392 0.4 PAL0296 288.0 289.0 1.0 0.8 342 1.1 PAL0296 289.0 290.0 1.0 1.2 246 1.4 PAL0296 290.0 291.4 1.4 0.4 42 0.5 PAL0296 322.5 323.5 1.0 5.4 307 5.7 PAL0296 323.5 324.5 1.0 3.6 380 3.9 PAL0296 324.5 325.5 1.0 0.4 256 0.6 PAL0296 325.5 326.5 1.0 0.2 292 0.5 PAL0296 326.5 327.5 1.0 0.4 233 0.6 PAL0296 327.5 328.5 1.0 0.9 294 1.2 PAL0296 328.5 329.5 1.0 1.5 252 1.8 PAL0299 339.0 340.0 1.0 0.4 319 0.7 PAL0299 340.0 341.0 1.0 1.0 15 1.0 PAL0299 341.0 341.9 0.9 0.3 7 0.3 PAL0303 553.2 554.2 1.0 0.1 842 0.8 PAL0303 554.2 555.2 1.0 < 429 0.4 PAL0303 555.2 556.2 1.0 < 383 0.4 PAL0303 556.2 556.9 0.7 < 382 0.4 PAL0303 556.9 557.9 1.0 0.1 1172 1.1 PAL0303 557.9 558.9 1.0 0.1 1810 1.7 PAL0303 558.9 559.9 1.0 0.3 1910 1.9 PAL0303 560.9 561.9 1.0 0.4 843 1.1 PAL0303 561.9 562.9 1.0 1.8 1010 2.6 PAL0303 562.9 563.9 1.0 1.1 2472 3.2 PAL0303 563.9 564.9 1.0 8.9 2164 10.7 PAL0303 564.9 565.9 1.0 1.8 1685 3.3 PAL0303 565.9 566.9 1.0 1.8 1640 3.2 PAL0303 566.9 567.9 1.0 3.1 3618 6.2 PAL0303 567.9 568.9 1.0 3.8 2101 5.6 PAL0303 568.9 569.9 1.0 2.2 3517 5.2 PAL0303 569.9 570.9 1.0 5.0 1261 6.1 PAL0303 570.9 571.9 1.0 5.0 1211 6.0 PAL0303 571.9 572.9 1.0 7.8 1712 9.3 PAL0303 572.9 573.9 1.0 30.6 720 31.2 PAL0303 575.0 576.0 1.0 8.9 1036 9.8 PAL0303 576.0 577.0 1.0 1.5 2026 3.2 PAL0303 577.0 578.0 1.0 3.2 1583 4.5 PAL0303 578.0 579.0 1.0 7.9 2267 9.8 PAL0303 579.0 580.0 1.0 3.1 1592 4.4 PAL0303 580.0 581.0 1.0 5.5 1030 6.4 PAL0303 581.0 582.0 1.0 11.0 949 11.8 PAL0303 582.0 583.0 1.0 3.3 1059 4.2 PAL0303 583.0 584.0 1.0 1.5 662 2.1 PAL0303 597.8 598.8 1.0 < 680 0.6 PAL0303 599.8 600.8 1.0 < 727 0.6 PAL0303 613.7 614.7 1.0 0.0 1858 1.6 PAL0303 614.7 615.3 0.7 < 1186 1.0 PAL0303 615.3 616.2 0.9 0.1 1904 1.7 PAL0305 174.0 175.0 1.0 0.3 21 0.3 PAL0305 190.7 191.7 1.0 0.7 8 0.7 PAL0305 191.7 192.7 1.0 0.3 21 0.3 PAL0305 196.7 197.7 1.0 0.4 80 0.5 PAL0305 200.3 201.3 1.0 0.3 33 0.3 PAL0305 201.3 202.3 1.0 3.5 179 3.7 PAL0305 202.3 203.3 1.0 0.4 41 0.4 PAL0305 213.7 214.7 1.0 0.1 141 0.3 PAL0305 220.9 221.9 1.0 0.1 550 0.6 PAL0305 223.0 224.2 1.2 0.2 652 0.7 PAL0305 224.2 225.2 1.0 0.7 1725 2.2 PAL0305 225.2 226.2 1.0 1.1 981 1.9 PAL0305 226.2 227.2 1.0 0.2 1523 1.5 PAL0305 227.2 228.2 1.0 0.1 292 0.4 PAL0305 228.2 229.5 1.3 1.4 1021 2.3 PAL0305 229.5 230.5 1.0 0.1 320 0.4 PAL0305 230.5 231.5 1.0 3.5 776 4.1 PAL0305 232.5 233.7 1.2 0.2 871 0.9 PAL0305 233.7 234.7 1.0 < 294 0.3 PAL0305 234.7 235.9 1.2 0.1 434 0.5 PAL0305 235.9 236.8 1.0 0.1 437 0.5 PAL0305 236.8 237.6 0.8 1.2 56 1.2 PAL0307 305.4 306.4 1.0 0.7 492 0.7 PAL0307 306.4 307.6 1.2 0.1 586 0.1 PAL0307 307.6 308.6 1.0 0.1 401 0.1 PAL0308 438.5 439.5 1.0 0.1 274 0.3 PAL0308 439.5 440.5 1.0 0.1 2522 2.3 PAL0308 440.5 441.5 1.0 0.2 2876 2.6 PAL0308 441.5 442.5 1.0 0.3 939 1.1 PAL0308 442.5 443.5 1.0 0.3 1488 1.6 PAL0308 443.5 444.5 1.0 3.1 490 3.5 PAL0308 444.5 445.5 1.0 4.3 347 4.6 PAL0308 445.5 446.5 1.0 0.4 177 0.5 PAL0308 446.5 447.5 1.0 0.3 216 0.5 PAL0308 447.5 448.5 1.0 0.2 125 0.3 PAL0308 448.5 449.7 1.3 0.1 492 0.5 PAL0308 449.7 450.7 1.0 1.7 1098 2.6 PAL0308 450.7 451.7 1.0 0.5 1271 1.6 PAL0308 451.7 452.7 1.0 0.4 668 0.9 PAL0308 452.7 453.7 1.0 0.3 543 0.7 PAL0308 453.7 454.7 1.0 0.2 468 0.6 PAL0308 454.7 455.7 1.0 0.6 387 1.0 PAL0308 455.7 456.7 1.0 0.3 395 0.6 PAL0308 456.7 457.7 1.0 0.3 335 0.5 PAL0308 457.7 458.7 1.0 0.1 290 0.4 PAL0308 458.7 459.7 1.0 0.2 282 0.4 PAL0308 459.7 460.7 1.0 0.1 673 0.7 PAL0308 460.7 461.7 1.0 0.1 505 0.5 PAL0308 492.6 493.6 1.0 0.2 649 0.7 PAL0308 494.0 495.0 1.0 4.0 610 4.6 PAL0308 495.0 496.0 1.0 0.2 653 0.7 PAL0308 496.0 497.0 1.0 0.3 1237 1.4 PAL0308 497.0 498.0 1.0 0.6 1128 1.6 PAL0308 498.0 499.0 1.0 16.1 1478 17.4 PAL0308 499.0 500.0 1.0 3.5 704 4.1 PAL0308 500.0 501.0 1.0 1.5 830 2.2

