Recalibration of senior executive team to deliver strong development growth at its Argentinian and Brazilian properties

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Casper Groenewald to the Position of Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Mr. Kurt Menchen as President and Country Manager of Brazilian operations. The appointments are effective August 1, 2021.

Mr. Groenewald has been Vice President of Technical Services at Cerrado and is a qualified metallurgist with over 20 years of mineral processing experience in Africa and the Americas. He was the Senior Vice-President of DRA America and former Technical Director for Largo Resources Ltd. where he led the commissioning and optimization of its Vanadium processing facility in Brazil. He is the former Operations director at Minopex, where he managed the operation of five diamond mines, and has also worked for Vantech (Xstrata's Vanadium division), Highveld Steel and Vanadium Corporation. He is a senior exploration geologist whose career spans over 20 years in a broad range of jurisdictions and geological environments.

Mr. Menchen was formerly a founder and the President of Operations, Brazil, of Largo Resources Ltd., and has over 42 years of experience operating and managing mining projects, including over 20 years as General Manager at the Jacobina Gold project (currently owned by Yamana Gold) in Bahia State, Brazil. His prior experience also includes Anglo American's Vaal Reefs underground gold mine in South Africa and De Beers Diamonds in Angola. Mr. Menchen holds a degree in mining engineering from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Co Chairman of Cerrado stated, "Cerrado is looking at a period of intense and rapid growth and development at both its Minera Don Nicolás and Monte do Carmo gold projects. Kurt and Casper have worked closely together for many years, first at Largo Resources and then at Cerrado Gold, so their ability to work symbiotically is well established." He continued, "I would like to congratulate Casper on this well-deserved appointment and look forward to his imprimatur across our operations. I would also like to congratulate Kurt, and look forward to his oversight for the successful development of the Monte Do Carmo Gold project as well as developing other opportunities in Brazil."

Cerrado Gold is a public gold producer and exploration company with gold production derived from its 100% owned Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. It also owns 100% of the assets of Minera Mariana in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company is also undertaking exploration at its 100% owned Monte Do Carmo project located in Tocantins, Brazil. For more information about Cerrado Gold please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

