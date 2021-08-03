

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC):



-Earnings: $168.85 million in Q2 vs. -$176.68 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.03 in Q2 vs. -$1.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $143.05 million or $0.87 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.52 per share -Revenue: $4.58 billion in Q2 vs. $2.06 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOLLYFRONTIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de