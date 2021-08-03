DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in August
NEW YORK, August 3, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in August:
- August 9-10: BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, August 9, at 11:30 am ET.
- August 10-11: 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10, at 8:00 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days.
