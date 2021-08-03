

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $184 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $347 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.29 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $347 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.66 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de