NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 2 August 2021 were: 950.79p Capital only 958.43p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 58,750 ordinary shares on 2nd August 2021, the Company has 96,406,693 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.