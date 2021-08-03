

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $97 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $1.80 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.



