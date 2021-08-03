

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $100 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $1.8 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $100 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.8 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLOROX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de