

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $413 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.67 billion from $4.45 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $3.26 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.18 -Revenue (Q2): $4.67 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.80 - $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $18.1 - $18.5 Bln



