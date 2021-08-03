

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC):



-Earnings: $155.72 million in Q2 vs. -$10.80 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.10 in Q2 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.33 million or $1.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.97 per share -Revenue: $2.97 billion in Q2 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85



