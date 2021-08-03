

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $165 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $3.6 billion from $3.3 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $216 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $3.6 Bln vs. $3.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 to $6.35



