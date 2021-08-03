

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $219 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $4.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.8% to $1.38 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $247 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.57 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.11 -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de