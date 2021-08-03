

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $167.29 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $122.93 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $161.69 million or $2.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.1% to $681.65 million from $519.98 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $161.69 Mln. vs. $130.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.60 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.24 -Revenue (Q2): $681.65 Mln vs. $519.98 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35 Full year EPS guidance: $10.50 to $10.70



