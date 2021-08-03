- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres shares fell 2% after earnings despite beating consensus as investors worried about raw material costs, analysts said.
- • Raw material costs started to increase in the second quarter and are estimated to have a significant negative impact in the second half of the year compared to 2020, together with increasing logistics costs, Nokian Tyres said
- • The company said it was taking mitigating actions to reduce the impact of cost inflation
- • Focus will remain on growth and cash flow, with new products and continuous improvements in go-to-market activities to help us build an even stronger foothold in our core markets
- • We want to benefit from a good momentum in the market while still acting prudently to keep our company strong and competitive for years to come: CEO
NOKIAN RENKAAT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de