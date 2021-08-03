

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marriott International Inc. (MAR):



-Earnings: $422 million in Q2 vs. -$234 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.28 in Q2 vs. -$0.72 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260 million or $0.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.45 per share -Revenue: $3.15 billion in Q2 vs. $1.46 billion in the same period last year.



