

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $108.6 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $100.3 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $121.2 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.33 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $121.2 Mln. vs. $118.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



