

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB42.84 billion, or RMB2.05 per share. This compares with RMB46.44 billion, or RMB2.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB43.44 billion or RMB2.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to RMB205.74 billion from RMB153.75 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB43.44 Bln. vs. RMB39.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB2.08 vs. RMB1.85 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB205.74 Bln vs. RMB153.75 Bln last year.



