

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided adjusted earnings outlook for the third and raised adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, driven by strong second quarter performance and anticipated higher organic sales for the remainder of the year.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.72 and $1.82 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.58 to $6.88 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $5.90 and $6.30 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $6.22 per share for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EATON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de