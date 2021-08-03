

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $113 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.35 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $119 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XYLEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de