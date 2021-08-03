

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $600 million, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.7% to $6.11 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $600 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.10 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.11 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.



