

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):



-Earnings: -$177 million in Q2 vs. $451 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.35 in Q2 vs. $0.89 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $0.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.68 per share -Revenue: $1.87 billion in Q2 vs. $2.05 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.55



