

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) provided its adjusted earnings and adjusted net sales growth guidance for the third quarter and raised adjusted net sales growth outlook for the full year 2021.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share on adjusted net sales growth of 21 to 25 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.93 per share on net sales growth of 15.2 percent to $1.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted net sales growth of 23 to 25 percent, up from the prior growth guidance range of 18 to 22 percent. The Street is looking for sales growth of 20.3 percent to $5.36 billion for the year.



'While we continue to see extended lead times for certain product components and escalating global shipping costs, we enter the second half of the year with a strong order backlog and a robust pipeline of business which supports the significant increase to our full-year sales outlook,' said Anders Gustafsson, CEO.



