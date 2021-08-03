NTT Accelerates Application Security Expansion in EMEA with Key VP Hire

25-year industry veteran Vlad Nisic tapped to lead EMEA Sales

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd., a world leader in application security, today at Black Hat USA 2021 announced the appointment of Vlad Nisic as vice president of sales, EMEA. The hiring of Nisic, a cybersecurity veteran with more than 25 years of industry experience, aims to jump-start the company's expansion throughout the region and help further its international growth.

According to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc., enterprise software security spending in EMEA is projected to increase from $13.2 billion this year to a total $22.4 billion in 2025.

"The demand we're seeing in EMEA presents a tremendous opportunity for us, and we're confident in Vlad's ability to help grow our presence throughout the region," said Dave Gerry, chief revenue officer for the Application Security division of NTT Ltd. "Vlad's exceptional experience building, scaling and leading sales teams will play a vital role in our success in EMEA, and I'm excited to welcome him to the team."

Based in London, Nisic joins NTT from Sonatype, where he served as regional vice president of sales for the EMEA region. Prior to Sonatype, Nisic was the vice president of sales in EMEA for crowdsourced cybersecurity platform Bugcrowd and has also held various leadership roles at companies including Dell EMC, Symantec, Orchestria and Guidance Software.

"Application security has become a critical component of modern cybersecurity, and NTT is in an ideal position to grow its presence throughout EMEA," said Nisic. "This is an exciting time in the company's trajectory, and I'm looking forward to helping the team drive the future of application security."

The addition of Nisic comes on the heels of several awards earned by the company recognizing its application security testing platform, including Best Product in Application Security in the 2021 Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards , Best Application Security Company in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards , and Gold Winner in Application Security Testing in the 2021 IT World Awards .

Industry professionals attending Black Hat USA 2021 can speak with NTT representatives at booth #1570 to learn more. For more information, please visit whitehatsec.com.

