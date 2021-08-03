Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 926932 ISIN: US8793601050 Ticker-Symbol: TYZ 
Tradegate
02.08.21
21:46 Uhr
383,00 Euro
+1,60
+0,42 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
376,40387,4014:53
376,40387,6014:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2021 | 14:05
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teledyne DALSA: Teledyne introduces its new compact thermal camera core

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne is pleased to introduce the MicroCalibir (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/infrared-detectors/microcalibir/), a new compact, low-power camera platform. This latest uncooled thermal camera platform features the smallest VGA IR core module on the market, making it ideal for OEM drones, handhelds, helmet-mounted and vehicular integration products.

The development of the small and lightweight MicroCalibir is a result of the latest advances made by Teledyne DALSA's integration of their in-house 12 µm microbolometer pixel technology with a deep-ADC ROIC circuit. This novel ROIC design results in a 1000°C intra-scene temperature range at a sub-50mK NETD.

Its pocket-sized 21 x 21 mm format offers the latest Size Weight and Power (SWaP) optimization for this type of LWIR imager, with very high dynamic range.

Furthermore, the cameras can reach very low, sub-30mK, NETD levels by utilizing advanced, user selectable noise filtering algorithms.

The MicroCalibir platform delivers accurate and high-end thermal capabilities and can be configured by resolution, field of view, and frame rate, to deliver optimal performance in applications such as UAVs, security and surveillance, outdoor recreation/personal vision systems, firefighting and many more.

MicroCalibir cameras and cores are available in QVGA and VGA resolutions and a variety of lens options. Its modular design allows for different interface options, for today and for the future. Current available interfaces are LVCMOS, and USB2, a CSI2 version will follow later in 2021.

For more information, please contact Arnaud Crastes, Arnaud.CRASTES@Teledyne.com

Find out more about MicroCalibir at AUVSI Xponential (https://www.xponential.org/xponential2021/public/enter.aspx), 16-19 August 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, Teledyne booth 2547.

About Teledyne
Teledyne is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions via its Teledyne DALSA product lines. Their imaging solutions provide a unique combination of speed, resolution, and sensitivity to meet the most demanding digital imaging requirements and are deployed worldwide in a wide range of industrial and scientific applications.

Notes to Editors:
For media enquiries, please contact:
Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com (mailto:Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81a715ba-6684-4c1f-8c36-dfc81d2d9dce (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81a715ba-6684-4c1f-8c36-dfc81d2d9dce)


TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.