California Nanotechnologies Corp: California Nanotechnologies Announces Q1/FY2022 Results

Company announces $206K revenue for Q1/FY2022

Company continues progress with Thermoelectrics customer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / California Nanotechnologies Corp. ('Cal Nano' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that revenue for the quarter ending May 31, 2021 was $206,370. "This represents the largest Q1 revenue in history for the Company, which is an incredible achievement due to the current pandemic situation impacting our customers" stated CEO Eric Eyerman. EPS were nil in Q1 F2021 and Q1 F2022. Of note, professional fees were higher than normal due to the Company's annual audit. The full financial statements are available on SEDAR and the Company website.

The major contributors to the Company's record Q1 revenue were continued development with its thermoelectrics customer along with work from various military research labs. "After positive analysis from the last 50 wafer delivery to our thermoelectric customer, Cal Nano continues to progress on its advanced material program. Additional research and development work and a request for 400 more wafers is moving forward. With our customers continuing to increase their R&D requirements and with the potential for R&D to shift into production requirements, Cal Nano is well positioned to continue with a strong performance with this pandemic recovery" stated CEO Eric Eyerman.

For further information, please contact:

Eric Eyerman, CEO

T: (562)-991-5211

E: info@calnanocorp.com

W: www.calnanocorp.com

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

W. WWW.CALNANOCORP.COM

E. INFO@CALNANOCORP.COM

P. 562.991.5211

F. 562.926.6913

SOURCE: California Nanotechnologies Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658036/California-Nanotechnologies-Announces-Q1FY2022-Results