

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) reported better than expected second-quarter results. The company increased its full-year outlook, which puts it on track to achieving a solid performance in 2021.



For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.50 to $0.52, revised from prior guidance range of $0.28 to $0.30 per share. Revenue is anticipated to be up at a low twenties percentage rate compared to the previous guidance of a high-teens percentage rate increase.



For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted income per share in a range of $0.13 to $0.15. The company expects to recognize approximately $40 million to $50 million in charges related to the Restructuring Plan in the third quarter.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.24. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter.



Revenue was up 91 percent to $1.4 billion (up 85 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.21 billion, for the quarter.



Shares of Under Armour were up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



