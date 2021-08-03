

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $166 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 111.1% to $4.39 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $166 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $4.39 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUNOCO LP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de