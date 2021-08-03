

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):



-Earnings: $164.7 million in Q1 vs. -$127.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.18 in Q1 vs. -$1.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $172.4 million or $2.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.86 per share -Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q1 vs. $0.49 billion in the same period last year.



